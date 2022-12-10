Lawton High came up with a 9-0 run midway through the fourth quarter and never gave up the lead down the stretch as the Wolverines upset top-ranked Tulsa Memorial, 59-51, to reach the finals of the Coliseum Invitational Tournament Friday.
The Wolverines will face Putnam City in the title game at 6 p.m. Saturday after the Pirates pulled away late to beat MacArthur, 62-46, in the other semifinal game at the Great Plains Coliseum.
In other games Friday Northwest Classen beat U.S. Grant, 74-50, and Eisenhower whipped Oklahoma City Storm, 85-39.
Today’s full schedule features U.S. Grant against Storm at noon for seventh, and Eisenhower and Northwest Classen for fifth at 2 p.m.
The 4 p.m. game between Memorial and MacArthur will decide third place and then the two city rivals will tangle at 6 p.m. for the championship.
The Wolverines faced a height disadvantage inside the paint but when it comes to athletic ability it was obvious LHS was able to combat the lack of height with great leaping ability as the Wolverines held their own on the boards.
The two teams were deadlocked at 36-all and there in a stretch late in the third quarter LHS struggled with a couple of turnovers and they also took some shots with Chargers in good defensive position.
But Pene Vaisagote got the Wolverines rolling with a trey and just seconds later after a Memorial turnover Madden Padilla hit a trey and the lead was quickly six, 44-38.
Memorial finally broke a short drought on a Montae Collins layup but LHS pushed the ball quickly up court and Tavarius Deans slipped inside for a layup and made it a conventional 3-point play after being fouled.
The Chargers held things together, cutting the deficit to four twice before LHS started to slow things down and went to work executing the offense. Padilla was able to find Tyrone Amacker running the baseline and fired a bullet pass that the senior grabbed and put in a layup for a 53-47 margin with 54 seconds remaining.
Padilla added two free throws with 45 seconds remaining and was back at the line again just 10 seconds later and tacked on two more charity throws. The LHS quickness then showed up big with a steal and once again the Chargers had to foul Padilla who made two more free throws with 15 seconds left to seal the outcome.
MacArthur was able to stick with the Pirates until the final few minutes when the Highlanders were unable to handle the pressure and as the Pirates extended the lead Mac’s shot selection wasn’t as good as it was in the early going.
The PC lead was just four at 42-38 but from that point the Pirates started sinking everything they threw up and at the same time Mac just couldn’t get a bucket.
Thursday Mac had 13 players score but last night it was a different story.