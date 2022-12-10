Lawton High came up with a 9-0 run midway through the fourth quarter and never gave up the lead down the stretch as the Wolverines upset top-ranked Tulsa Memorial, 59-51, to reach the finals of the Coliseum Invitational Tournament Friday.

The Wolverines will face Putnam City in the title game at 6 p.m. Saturday after the Pirates pulled away late to beat MacArthur, 62-46, in the other semifinal game at the Great Plains Coliseum.