Jeremiah Martinez is one of those seniors who doesn’t say a great deal but put him on the offensive line in a game and it’s a different story.
“Jeremiah is a two-year starter at guard for us,” Head Coach Ryan Breeze said. “He is really a quiet kid but once the game starts and he gets out there on offense, he can deliver some violent blocks. He’s doing a great job for us.”
Martinez started playing football in the third grade while attending Eisenhower Elementary and even back then he was on the line learning the skills to play at the high school level.
“When I came up here to Lawton High as a freshman I was 5-10 and 300,” he said before Tuesday’s practice. “Now I’m 5-11 and 320. The difference is that I got into lifting weights and added more muscle. I love lifting and it’s helped me on the field do my job.”
He gives credit to his line coaches for helping him get to this point where he’s a dependable lineman.
“Coach Ketch was my first line coach and now Coach Xavier (Johnson) has been working with me,” Martinez said. “It takes a great deal of work to learn the footwork, how to use your hands and the angles you need to use to block different defensive guys.”
His favorite play is 42 trap, which he said is a “solo pull where I just have to go find the first defensive lineman and get him blocked for our backs. I’ve gone against some good ones in the past and if I had to say, I’d give it to the Mac defensive lineman last year; they were really good.”
Martinez enjoys all his classes but his favorite is Native American Studies.
“I really enjoy learning about my Native American Heritage,” Martinez said. “I am Comanche and our teacher Mrs. (Stephanie) Hilliary does a great job teaching us things we didn’t already know.”
So, just what is one of the things you learned that you didn’t already know. “The Trail of Tears was conducted after a court ruling allowed those people to be moved,” he said. “I knew about the Trail of Tears but not what brought it about.”
With his Native American roots, it’s only natural that Martinez has a love for a special treat, Indian tacos.
“My mom, Jamie Kozad, makes great fry bread and her Indian tacos are fantastic, I can eat them every day,” Martinez said. “She makes her fry bread pretty big, so one is usually about as much as I can eat.”
And in true tough-man offensive lineman fashion, he loads his up with hot sauce, including Sriracha.
Like many high school players, Martinez would love to play football in college, however, if he doesn’t get that opportunity, he’s already devised a plan.
"I am thinking about going to a trade school and taking either HVAC (Heating and Air Conditioning) or welding," he said.
Martinez is also quick to understand that any of the Wolverines who want to play football in college will have to do their part because getting into the playoffs is a good way to gain more exposure. Their first test after the disappointing 24-16 loss to Ponca City comes Friday when LHS visits Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City to face Northwest Classen. Will there be any hangover from the setback?
“No, I feel we will have a better offensive game against them,” he said. “We just made too many mistakes last week. This team loves to throw the ball a great deal so it’s really import for our offense to get things going early and play well. We still want to win district and we know it will take us winning the rest of our games to make that happen.”