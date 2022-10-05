Conditioning 101

Lawton High School guard Jeremiah Martinez runs during the Wolverines’ Summer Pride program. Martinez is a two-year starter at guard.

 Staff

Jeremiah Martinez is one of those seniors who doesn’t say a great deal but put him on the offensive line in a game and it’s a different story.

“Jeremiah is a two-year starter at guard for us,” Head Coach Ryan Breeze said. “He is really a quiet kid but once the game starts and he gets out there on offense, he can deliver some violent blocks. He’s doing a great job for us.”