While rivalry games between the Lawton high schools are often thought of as contests in basketball and football, it matters any time local rivals play one another, regardless of the sport.
On Tuesday, fans of both Lawton High and MacArthur congregated at Cameron Stadium for the first big soccer match-up of the season. The Lawton High girls were able to come away with a 2-0 win, while the MacArthur boys erupted for four goals in the second half for a 4-0 victory.
Lawton High took the lead in the first half when MacArthur goalkeeper Rubi Aldana’s dropped-kick attempt inadvertently hit LHS forward Marissa Rodriguez in the back of the head and bounced directly to Allyson Taylor, who neatly volleyed the ball into the net. In the second half, Taylor threaded a pass into the path of Maddison Wadleigh for the Wolverines’ second goal.
The boys game remained scoreless into the second half, when a foul on Lawton High within the penalty area resulted in a penalty kick, which MacArthur freshman Pasqual Arredondo calmly converted. In the final 20 minutes of the game, the floodgates opened, beginning with a 1-2 passing combination between Arredondo and Victor Martinez, which Martinez slotted home. Martinez netted his second goal of the evening when he was on the receiving end of a long pass from Matthew Aguilar and beat the keeper again. The fourth and final goal came when the ball squirted out of a scrum and Aguilar hit it in from about 15 yards out.