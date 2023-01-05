Today marks the most important month of the high school basketball season as teams try and pad their resume for prime regional and area tournament pairings and while the small schools need to fare well to aid their cause, it’s much tougher on large-school teams.
For Lawton High School the path to the state tournament is always tough in Class 6A and with that in mind Wolverines’ coach Cole Lehr changed his schedule to maximize his exposure to big-school competition. LHS and Westmoore, which is coached by long-time Eisenhower coach Todd Millwee, were both in the Ada tournament last year.
“We both talked about and decided to move to the Putnam City tournament,” Lehr said. “Because we’re from Lawton, we need a better record just to get to host a tournament this far south. We just needed the exposure at that level.”
That exposure begins today at 11:30 a.m. against Midwest City.
“They have a young, athletic team,” Lehr said. “They are very scrappy and play tough defense. We have to be ready for them because you can’t overlook anyone at this point. I have seen all their video and they have definitely been improving with every game.”
The Wolverines are on the same side of the bracket as Norman and Northwest Classen. The other half of the bracket has Putnam City West against Muskogee and Putnam City High against Millwee’s Westmoore team.
While Lehr doesn’t want to put too much pressure on his team entering the event, he’s also told them of the importance.
“Yes, we have talked about the desire to host a regional and we know we have to put together a good record to accomplish that,” he said. “It was really great that coach (Marco) Gagliardi put together that big-school tournament at the Coliseum because it brought teams that the Lawton schools needed to play
“I don’t want them to let the moment get too big but we know what is at stake. The good thing, this group expects to win and they practice the way you must practice to win. Our mental attitude is really good,”
The Wolverines are aided by the addition of Madden Padilla who transferred from MacArthur.
“He is really an amazing passer,” Lehr said. “He’s been around (LHS assistant Craig) Coach Foster for a long time and Madden absorbs everything he throws at him. The chemistry of this group is really good; it’s much difference from last year. They trust each other and spend time together away from the gym.
“Our motto is ‘just find a way to win’ and in the Coliseum tournament we did just that. All three games were close against really good teams and that’s something that we want to carry with us each time we play.”
Elsewhere around Oklahoma there are many tournaments starting today including a new one at the Great Plains Coliseum, the Jeff Hart Invitational in honor of the late official scorekeeper.
While the local focus is at the Coliseum, there will be other major tournaments being contested this weekend with area teams playing at the Midfirst Warrior Classic in Anadarko, the Slick Hills Invitational in Apache, and the Weatherford Classic at Weatherford High School. Among the teams at Anadarko are MacArthur boys and girls along with both Cache teams.
The Weatherford field includes Elgin and Eisenhower in the boys bracket and Elgin and Lawton High in the girls bracket. All the challengers will be hard-pressed to take the titles away from the host teams in both brackets.
While the Weatherford and Anadarko tournaments are well established, nobody knows what to expect from the teams that will gather at the Coliseum. Among the schools competing are Ryan, Navajo, Chattanooga, Fletcher, Central High, Cement, Dewar and Arkoma. The desire to play at the Coliseum is easy to figure for Chatty and Fletcher since they will be back two weeks later for the Comanche County Tournament.
Digging into the field at the Coliseum finds just one ranked team, the Chatty girls who are ranked No. 20 with a 7-4 record. While the Warriors are not yet providing concrete evidence that they are indeed one of the favorites for the Comanche County tournament, the Hart Coliseum Classic offers a chance for them to stake their claim for a high seed in the Comanche County girls bracket.
It won’t take long for the top teams in the Midfirst Classic to emerge since El Reno, MacArthur, Classen SAS and the host Anadarko boys are going to be tested early in the annual Midfirst Warrior Classic. MacArthur has depth and some good shooters but in the Coliseum big-school tournament in December they were unable to play consistently on both ends of the court.
At Weatherford High School the host teams are the top seeds in both brackets but there are good teams facing both including No. 3 Tuttle girls who will battle Elgin at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Owls are coached by Fletcher native Brett Sanders who has built winning programs at numerous schools including Cache where he won a state title in 2010.
The boys bracket in Apache seems loaded with the host Warriors ranked No. 9 with a 7-2 record in Class A. Carnegie boys are ranked No. 11 in Class A and Big Pasture boys are No., 12 in Class B with a 10-1 record. While first-round games don’t always stack up, the Carnegie-BP game Thursday at 3 p.m. is one that fans should enjoy. Hobart boys shouldn’t be overlooked as they are just 5-2 but ranked No. 14 in Class 2A.
On the girls side at Apache, Hobart girls are 6-1 and ranked No. 11 in 2A, and Hydro-Eakly girls are No, 12 in Class A with an 8-2 mark.