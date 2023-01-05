Today marks the most important month of the high school basketball season as teams try and pad their resume for prime regional and area tournament pairings and while the small schools need to fare well to aid their cause, it’s much tougher on large-school teams.

For Lawton High School the path to the state tournament is always tough in Class 6A and with that in mind Wolverines’ coach Cole Lehr changed his schedule to maximize his exposure to big-school competition. LHS and Westmoore, which is coached by long-time Eisenhower coach Todd Millwee, were both in the Ada tournament last year.

