Lawton High School boys jumped out to a 15-0 lead to start the game and never looked back while taking a 67-39 victory over Eisenhower Monday at the packed Eagle Gym.
The intracity contests were scheduled for Tuesday but with the threat of snow, school administrators opted to move the game to Monday. Obviously, fans got the word because a huge crowd showed up hoping to see a good game between the rivals.
However, the Eagles were unable to score until just 2:35 was left in the opening quarter. LHS used it’s quickness and shooting prowess to keep the lead at 17 until the game deteriorated at the 3:37 mark of the half when a hard foul near mid-court left two players in a heap.
The Ike player involved started arguing the call and was called for a technical. From that point things spiraled downhill. After getting that incident under control an LHS player walked toward the five Ike players who were in a huddle near midcourt and soon there was some pushing and shoving before game officials called a double technical.
Players from both teams were yelling at mid-court between the benches and only quick action by school administrators and police got the teams separated. However, an Ike assistant and one player were ejected as the three game officials and LPS administrators met to see what action was needed to continue.
Ike Principal Jay Lehr announced that any further issues would force the gym to be emptied of fans and the game would be finished with just the players and coaches being allowed to remain.
“This was a great atmosphere but I told our guys we have to direct our energy toward playing hard for four quarters and keep our emotions under control,” LHS head coach Cole Lehr said.
LHS, which had started 7-0 before going 6-4 since, is still fighting to host a Class 6A regional and each game is important down the stretch.
“Our goal is to host a regional so all of these games are important for us,” he said. “We lost the first game last week in the Moore Tournament but we came back and won two straight to get the consolation title. I keep telling our guys that if we can ever put four good quarters together we will be tough to beat.”
There were few bad minutes for the Wolverines who seem to be playing above the rim and flashing signs of brilliance at times.
“Our guys know that we have to get some wins because the seedings will come out in three weeks and we want to host,” he said. “Right now, Choctaw is No. 5 and we are No. 6 even though we beat them. We can only control our record and we need to play together. When we share the ball and use our athletic ability we are hard to beat.”
LHS wound up with balanced scoring as Davarious Hardy and Madden Padilla each scored 15, Tyrone Amacker added 12 and Pene Vasiagote also broke double figures with 10.
Ike was able to get the split as the Lady Eagles rolled to a 63-20 victory over the Wolverines. The Eagles used their full-court press to jump out to early command and the score just kept climbing as LHS struggled to advance the ball and when the Wolverines did get the ball into the offensive zone they were unable to make shots on a consistent basis.