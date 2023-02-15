Earlier in the season Lawton High School boys coach Cole Lehr said the hopes of a long payoff run for the Wolverines would hinge on just how well they played their aggressive defense, which at times wasn’t up to the standards they wanted.
Tuesday that seemed to be a mute point as LHS held Ike to just 14 points in the first half and the Wolverines never looked back in earning a 80-49 victory in a jam-packed LHS Gym. Earlier Ike’s girls struggled early, owning just a 26-17 halftime lead before catching fire after that and coasting to a 73-37 victory over the outmanned LHS girls.
But the boys game was what fans came to see and it wasn’t much fun for the Eagles as coach Jamey Woods tried everything to ignite a fire in his team but to no avail.
“That’s the identity that we’ve been wanting to establish this season and I thought tonight we did a good of turning up the pressure and taking Ike out of its game,” Lehr said. “I think the fact we have such good depth is what is going to make the difference in the playoffs. We really didn’t shoot well from the outside but we got into the lane and got a good number of layups.”
One of the ringleaders was Tavarious Deans who scored 18 for the Wolverines.
“We’ve been wanting him to respond to how we’ve challenged him going into this stretch,” Lehr said. “Tonight he took the ball inside right at the chest of the defenders and made shots. That’s a key for us to get him going in there because we have other guys who can do similar things but when he’s playing like that he’s hard to stop.”
The coach also gave credit to his junior varsity unit.
“Our JV guys are just as intense on defense as our first bunch and some of those guys got in there tonight and made some big defensive plays for us,” he said. “If we can keep playing defense like that we will be happy.”
From a 42-14 halftime lead things went even further downhill after that as LHS pushed the lead to 51-17 in the first 3:39 of the third quarter. Woods called time and could be heard encouraging his team but out of that break in the action they gave up a quick trey, turned the ball over and gave LHS an uncontested layup.
He called another timeout just 1:01 after the first one but there just wasn’t enough consistency on both ends for the Eagles who seemed out of sync the entire game.
From there the Wolverines started clearing the bench time after time, eventually setting it up to bring out the four seniors for a final time on Senior Night. While LHS had a few turnovers late that allowed Ike to get some offense going, it only served to make the final score a bit more respectable.
For the game, 10 Wolverines scored with Pene Vasiagote adding 14, and Frank Rowe 12 to join Deans in double figures.
Oddly enough, all 10 Ike players who suited up scored in the game but none were able to reach double figures as the LHS defense was smothering.
The LHS boys have one more game this week, a Friday visit to face MacArthur and you can bet the Highlanders will be fired up as it will be their Senior Night.
After that will be the regional tournaments and the LHS boys are set up well, hosting a four-team Class 6A boys regional on Feb. 24 and 25. That regional has the Wolverines meeting Yukon in the 7:30 p.m. game on Friday, Feb. 24, with Choctaw meeting Putnam City in the early game that night at 6 p.m. The two winners meet Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. for the regional title. If the Wolverines can protect their home court with two wins, that would put them one win away from State.
“We are going to have to keep playing great defense and clean up some of those mistakes we made tonight,” Lehr said. “We just have to keep being aggressive on both ends.”