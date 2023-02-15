Earlier in the season Lawton High School boys coach Cole Lehr said the hopes of a long payoff run for the Wolverines would hinge on just how well they played their aggressive defense, which at times wasn’t up to the standards they wanted.

Tuesday that seemed to be a mute point as LHS held Ike to just 14 points in the first half and the Wolverines never looked back in earning a 80-49 victory in a jam-packed LHS Gym. Earlier Ike’s girls struggled early, owning just a 26-17 halftime lead before catching fire after that and coasting to a 73-37 victory over the outmanned LHS girls.

Recommended for you