The boys game between Lawton High and Eisenhower began and ended as a lesson in free throws.
After the teams combined to attempt 26 foul shots in the first half, the teams shot 27 in the second half. And although neither team necessarily lit the charity stripe ablaze, Lawton High made free throws — and 3-pointers — when it mattered in a thrilling 65-62 win over Ike at the Great Plains Coliseum on Friday night.
That game was preceded by a girls game that started rather slow, but thanks to 16 points from Kelvianna Sanders, the Ike girls were able to pull away in a 56-30 victory.
Size matters little to scrappy LHS boys in win
When Eric Wiley's lone junior starters from last year's historically great Wolverines team both chose to transfer, Wiley not only lost two talented players, he lost his last iota of quality size in the post when 6'7 Jamel Graves left, meaning 6'2 Jayden Jackson is the tallest starter for LHS.
Losing Graves would be one thing. Watching him play for local rival Eisenhower was a different matter entirely. And early on, Graves appeared to be getting the last laugh, scoring six of Eisenhower's 12 first-quarter points while the Wolverines were only able to muster six points as a team in the opening frame.
Lawton High not only lacked in size but in experience, as just one player with any real playing time from last season — Javon Dean — was back. And his worth was invaluable Friday night, finishing with 14 points and hitting a key 3-pointer to tie the game at 60 with 1:42 left. And even when another player on last year's roster, Jalen Pierre, rejoined the team recently, he had little time to get in game shape. The rust didn't show much on Friday, as Pierre applied constant defensive pressure and caused several Eisenhower turnovers.
After only scrounging up six whole points in the first eight minutes, Lawton High went off for 24 in the second quarter. Two 3-pointers by Devin Simpson helped give the Wolverines their first true lead of the game and they held on to a 30-29 advantage at halftime.
Simpson hit another trey, but Eisenhower's Zaire Walton got hot in the third, scoring eight points, leading Ike to a slim 47-45 lead. But in games as close as this, every point counts, and Eisenhower went just 2-for-7 from the foul line in the 3rd quarter. The Eagles duplicated that clip in the final quarter as well, going a total of 4-for-14 from the free throw line in the second half.
And while Ike didn't fare much better from the line in that time frame (5 of 13), they made big plays when it mattered. Despite the lack of size, they were able to get second chances and rebounds. And it was only fitting that the player who shot best from the line on Friday night for LHS — Jayden Jackson went 3 of 4 — led the team in scoring with 15 points. His free throw made it a 3-point game with under 20 seconds left. And when the Eagles were unable to hit a 3-pointer on the other end, celebrations erupted on the Lawton High sideline.
Lawton High swept Ike last season behind a super-talented lineup. But this year's win was special for Wiley, who has just recently made it public that this will be his last season on the sidelines.
"We just didn't give up," Wiley said. "We just came together and played as a team. We are undersized and we have not much experience. But one thing we have is heart. And even when we're down, we're going to keep playing and be competitive."
Lawton High (2-5) plays Star Spencer today. Eisenhower (3-7) plays at Northwest Classen on Monday.
Ike girls overcome sloppy start to reign on senior night
Eisenhower, a state tournament qualifier each of the past four seasons, led Lawton High 9-2 after one quarter of play. But behind the play of veterans like Olivia Choney, Kelvianna Sanders and Mariah Hall, the Eagles were able to get in a groove and outscore Lawton High 47-28 the rest of the way.
But for Ike coach Daniel Wall, Friday night was more significant than a win over a local rival. It was Ike's Senior Night, and it allowed him to cherish and reflect on players like Mikaela Hall.
Hall was part of a freshman class that contributed to Ike making a run to the state tournament and earning the No. 1 ranking in Class 5A at one point. But while other players in that class left the team, Hall stayed. And it is something Wall admires and is grateful for.
“She embodies everything that our program stands for,” Wall said. “I’m just so thankful for what she’s done for our program. I hope my daughter turns out to something close to Mikaela Hall."
Hall left Friday's game when she hit her head in the second quarter. But younger sister Mariah had 9 points while fellow juniors Kelvianna Sanders and Olivia Choney had 16 and 8, respectively.
Lawton High continued to have trouble finding points, though Dalena Fisher continued to be the exception, dropping 15. But first-year coach Ron Booth said it wasn't necessarily scoring that was the team's biggest issue.
"Really, we need to get better defensively," Booth said. "We've got to take care of the ball. Rebounding, at times tonight, we did a really good job of. We've just got to mature."
Dealing with plenty of new faces since holiday break, Booth has had his work cut out for him. And with COVID-19 limiting his talent pool earlier in the season, Booth has dotted his roster with players who have little to no basketball background.
“I think he’s doing a great job. He’s coaching them up,” Wall said of Booth.
Eisenhower (4-7) heads to Northwest Classen on Monday. Lawton High (2-6) hosts Star Spencer today at 3 p.m. and hosts Choctaw on Tuesday.