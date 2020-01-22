Familiarity breeds contempt, someone once said.
Thus, it was extremely tense when familiar foes MacArthur and Lawton High clashed Tuesday night at Wolverine Gym.
Each game featured at least one player who had transferred from the opposing school, only adding to the rivalry. But in the end, the teams tabbed by many as “favorites” took care of business. The Lawton High boys used their size to stave off a challenge from a game MacArthur squad, 81-70. Meanwhile, the Mac girls used a late burst before halftime to build a 10-point lead at intermission before breaking things wide open in the second half for a 77-47 win.
LHS boys get contributions from all over
Many of the names at the top of the scoring chart for Lawton High were pretty predictable Tuesday.
Facing a smaller MacArthur squad, LHS got 14 and 13 points from posts Jamel Graves and Ashawnti Hunter, respectively. Meanwhile, Marty Perry scored a team-high 22.
But one of the more underrated contributors of the game for the red and white was senior guard Zac Haynes. With the skillset of a prototypical “3-and-D” player, Haynes entered the game off the bench in the second quarter and was asked to clamp down on Mac’s quick guards, and also, if need be, bring some spark to the offense.
Haynes answered the call, drilling three 3-pointers in the quarter as the Wolverines built a 41-31 halftime lead.
“The thing about Zac, good kid, knows his role, doesn’t complain. If he plays two minutes or 20 minutes, he’s happy,” LHS coach Eric Wiley said. “He was the reason we beat Midwest City last week. He does the little things so well, and plays great defense.”
But MacArthur roared back, led by junior guard Danquez Dawsey, who had 20 of his game-high 30 points in the second half. But Lawton High’s ability to hold lanky wing Leontaye McClennon to just seven points proved crucial. Even with an 11-point final margin of victory, Wiley knew beating Mac was no small feat.
“They’re a good team and they gave us everything they had,” Wiley said.
Each team begins tournament play this weekend against formidable foes. Lawton High heads to the John Nobles Tournament in Moore, where they open with Class 3A No. 1 Millwood. MacArthur heads to Newcastle, where they face Piedmont for a third time this year.
Mac girls use big 3rd qtr to roll LHS
With 1:15 remaining before halftime, Lawton High trailed MacArthur 27-23. But through some defensive lapses, turnovers and fouls, the Wolverines saw Mac score six consecutive points to close the first half up 10. Afterward, LHS coach Amanda Zagoske called it “75 seconds I’d love to have back”.
As it turns out, it was just a preamble, as the Highlanders outscored the Wolverines 28-11 in the third quarter. Eleven MacArthur players registered points in the second half alone Tuesday night. Mac coach Otis Gentry said the offensive output was a result of an increase in defensive intensity.
“What we tried to do was put some more pressure on their guards. We tried to be more aggressive, smarter on defense,” Gentry said.
Kamryn Simien, who transferred from Lawton High, hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 14 points.
Moving from LHS to Mac is a move Simien’s coach knows all too well, as it was only Gentry’s second time coaching at Wolverine Gym as Mac head coach. He said it still feels strange, and that he’ll always have a connection to Lawton High School.
“It’s kind of difficult, I have close ties to quite a few of these kids, some of them still call me ‘coach,’” Gentry said.