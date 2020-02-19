With the smaller schools into their playoffs, it left the schedule wide open for the larger teams and it wasn’t a great night for Lawton’s oldest schools as Lawton High boys were the only team to come out victorious as the Wolverines edged Putnam City West, 57-55, in overtime.
Things started rough for LHS, as the Patriots built a 20-6 lead. PC West’s pressure defense was the key in the first quarter, and despite Lawton High holding Oklahoma State signee Rondel Walker to four points, the Wolverines were already in an uncomfortable position.
“When we got behind, we put more shooters in the game,” Lawton High coach Eric Wiley said. “I couldn’t play (6’7 post) Jamel Graves as much as I wanted to because we played a lot of defensive lineups and we needed more shooters in there. So a lot of my guys got few or no minutes in that first part.”
But as they have proven all season, Lawton High was able to score and claw back in the game, eventually tying the game and forcing overtime. In the extra session, defense prevailed. Led by Eric Wiley Jr., and behind two major defensive stands, Lawton High pulled out the win.
“We had a blocked shot on one possession and a steal on another one,” Wiley said. “My son was in the game at the end basically for defense and rebounding, and that’s what he did. He was there to eliminate easy layups, and we shut those down in the second half.”
With rankings and seedings a moot point, the game essentially just represented a litmus test, one which proved Lawton High can overcome slow starts against quality opposition.
“It gets us tested. I feel pretty confident heading into the playoffs because we’re battle-tested. Our conference this year was the best in the state, so a lot of our games have been close,” Wiley said.
The Lawton High girls fell at home and both Eisenhower teams lost on the road at Putnam City North. The Ike girls went down 69-49 and the boys lost by an 81-68 score.
Ike girls coach Daniel Wall was none too pleased with his team after it allowed PC North’s Bria Sanders-Woods to score 40 points on her Senior Night.
“We started off the game with some energy and forced them to call time,” Wall said. “But they made some adjustments and then this girl started hitting everything and we couldn’t stop her.
“I didn’t think we showed a lot of pride and heart. It’s easy to go out there and play against lesser teams but you have to have a desire to get out there and beat the best. I thought I’d see a lot different effort out there tonight than I saw.”
There were some positives as Anjoley Clayton scored 22 and Makayla Hall hit some big buckets but they didn’t get enough help.
“We still have to get better this week; that is what I preached this week,” Wall said. “Now we have to go to MacArthur on Thursday and then got to Choctaw Friday and both of those will be tough games. We better come out ready to play.”