Whenever there is an intracity matchup, usually one coach will be pleased and one not so pleased. However, after last night’s boys battle between Lawton High and MacArthur, both coaches were willing to put a stamp of approval on at least part of what they saw in the Wolverines’ 79-73 victory.
“Early in the game we were getting turnovers and executing in transition,” LHS co-head coach Craig Foster said. “We played well and had a big lead (40-19) and were getting the looks we wanted. In the second half we started to freelance more and more and didn’t run the offense.
“We keep telling these guys, when we get into the playoffs we’re going to have to put two good halves together or we will be out in a hurry. When we run and jump and work in our man defense we usually do a good job. But some of our guys pressed a bit tonight and that can happen in these intracity games.”
The turnabout for Mac came right before halftime as the Highlanders drilled a pair of treys to cut the lead to 40-25 at halftime.
Then after halftime the Highlanders came out and started executing better against the LHS pressure.
“The key against LHS is to break that first level of their pressure and once you do that attack the rim and we started doing that in the second half and we got back in the game,” Mac coach Marco Gagliardi said. “We just started to get open looks and the guys started knocking them down.”
LHS still had the lead entering the fourth quarter by a 14-point margin, 54-40, but with each passing minute the young Highlanders started to gain confidence.
The turning point in the game came when Mac hit three straight treys in a span of 29 seconds in the fourth quarter.
Garrett Herring hit the first at the 4:12 mark, then senior Anthony Smith hit one at 4:05 after LHS stepped across the line inbounding the ball.
Another careless turnover by the Wolverines gave Mac freshman Tykael Taylor an open look and he drained one at the 3:43 mark and that one got Mac within a point at 63-62 and forced LHS to call time.
Davarious Hardy converted a conventional 3-point play with 3:33 to right the ship and 38 seconds later he converted a layup to push the LHS lead to six, 68-62.
But Mac still wasn’t done as Tony Jones converted a layup to make it 68-64 and he had a chance at the free throw line after being fouled on the play. He missed the charity but a teammate got the rebound, fired a pass to Taylor in the corner and the freshman sank another 3-point shot to get Mac within one again at 68-67.
From there the Wolverines hit 9 of 12 from the free throw line to save the victory and send LHS into next week’s home regional with some momentum.
Gagliardi saw plenty of bright spots in the tough loss.
“Let me tell you, I’m not a big morale victory guy but the way my guys plays with grit and determination there in the second half made me feel pretty good despite the loss,” he said. “Also, we have one senior and he’s the only one who is older than 16. The others are all either 15 or 16 and they played a bunch tonight and played well.”
While LHS boys will wait until Friday’s home regional to play again, the Highlanders close their regular season Monday with an afternoon doubleheader at home against Altus. The girls will play at 2 p.m. and the boys will follow.
The Mac girls had no trouble beating the LHS girls in the opener Friday, 78-18. The Lady Highlanders raced out to a 20-3 lead with a host of turnovers and easy buckets and it never got any closer after that.
The halftime score had Mac up 47-10 and the Highlanders led 61-15 entering the fourth quarter as the bench was cleared early and often by Coach Otis Gentry.
The Mac girls will be hosting their own 5A regional starting Thursday with a pair of games, then the title game next Saturday at 2 p.m.