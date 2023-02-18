Whenever there is an intracity matchup, usually one coach will be pleased and one not so pleased. However, after last night’s boys battle between Lawton High and MacArthur, both coaches were willing to put a stamp of approval on at least part of what they saw in the Wolverines’ 79-73 victory.

“Early in the game we were getting turnovers and executing in transition,” LHS co-head coach Craig Foster said. “We played well and had a big lead (40-19) and were getting the looks we wanted. In the second half we started to freelance more and more and didn’t run the offense.