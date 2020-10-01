When games were played, people complained it wasn’t safe.
When games were canceled, people complained schools were playing it too safe.
If there’s any silver lining to take from all of this, perhaps it’s that rather than games just getting canceled, we are now getting games on unorthodox days of the week. Sure, we’ve had regular-season games on Thursdays, but now we get 6A rivalry games on Mondays? Multiple area games on Saturday?
Yes, one week after Walters pushed its game back a day, Cache and Frederick are taking a whack at the Saturday night special.
I’m sure football purists are grumbling that the designation of days per playing level of football exists for a reason: high school football belongs on Fridays so that Saturday can belong to the college game and Sunday and Monday are the turf of the pros.
But maybe it’s like a snow day when you were in school (a concept, my younger readers, that existed before the days of distance learning). Sure, snow days were actually kind of counterproductive because you had to make up your work and there were some days where it started to snow while you were still in school and it didn’t even cancel class. But the novelty of it was still kind of neat. And maybe that’s how some of these teams will choose to view these opportunities. You don’t have to play on Saturday, you get to play on a Saturday. It’s like a playoff game in the middle of the season.
Now, like a snow day, the novelty will wear off (and for coaches, I’m sure it already has) and the inconvenience of the whole situation will set in. But until then, I think it’s kind of cool that there will be some Saturday high school football.
Now, on with the frivolity.
(As always, Home team is in CAPS, y’all.)
Last week, I got to see Marlow absolutely take control early against bitter rival Comanche and cruise to a 42-13 win. But despite the large margin of victory, head coach Matt Weber admitted his team’s performance wasn’t necessarily crisp. They will need to be more sound, especially offensively, against a Lindsay team that many predicted to win the district at the beginning of the year. Now, the Leopards have just one win after starting the year 0-3. But Weber knows better than to overlook a team that went three rounds deep in the playoffs last year. Playing in front of their passionate fans, the Outlaws look to remain unbeaten, which I think they will. MARLOW 37, Lindsay 19.
Cache 26, NEWCASTLE 21: If the Bulldogs aren’t careful, this one has the makings of the dreaded “trap game”: an opponent with not a lot film, an odd game day (Saturday) and a big game looming ahead (a showdown with Clinton in Week 6). Remember that the Racers gave No. 3 Tuttle a big scare just a few weeks ago. Cache can beat this team, but it won’t be a gimme.
NOBLE 31, Duncan 21: Clearly not the start either wanted to the season. Noble, at 1-3, has admittedly played a gruesome schedule, but it’s the way the Bears have lost their past three contests that has to give Duncan hope. But having not played in several weeks, we’ll see how the Demons look.
ANADARKO 33, Bridge Creek 13: The Warriors continue to impress me. They’re not just ranked No. 8 in the polls based on name recognition or by riding the coat tails of past success. They’ve earned everything they’ve gotten. Lest we forget they are just a 2-point conversion attempt away from beating a really good Marlow team and being unbeaten.
Weatherford 49, ELGIN 14: It’s already been a tough year for the Owls and now they face the best team in the district and possibly in all of Class 4A.
Apache 37, WALTERS 10: Walters had Apache on the ropes last year, but couldn’t hold on. This year, the Blue Devils have been bitten by the cancellation bug again and again, resulting in just one game. I think Apache has the advantage in talent and experience.
Frederick 41, COALGATE 7: The Bombers are getting players back from quarantine, but rust shouldn’t be much of a factor against a winless Wildcats squad.
Comanche 16, DAVIS 13: The Comanche offense might have taken a while to get going against Marlow, but it had moments. The defense is opportunistic, with guys like Devon McCarty and Mason Kulbeth playing the ball hawk roles.
Tipton 48, HOLLIS 18: A tangle between Tigers in a non-district game we didn’t initially know we were going to get.
SNYDER 60, Seiling 14: The Cyclones made a HUGE statement with a win over Velma-Alma last week. How good can they be?
Last week: 7-2
Season: 39-8