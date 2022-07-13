First and foremost, I don’t want this to be about me. Because it isn’t about me. This is about this newspaper, this town and this community, a trio I’m extremely thankful for.
And that’s what this column should be about: thanks. It’s not about all the cool things I got to do or how good I think I was at my job or anything like that. Sure, I got into sports writing because I thought I knew a little something about sports (and writing), but ultimately, the reason I grew up dreaming of being in sports media was simple: I thought it would be fun.
For as long I can remember, I wanted to cover sports, because I believed it would be fun. And it has been fun, a lot of fun. But sometimes, life is about more than just having fun.
Today is my last day at The Lawton Constitution after more than five-and-a-half years as an employee and nearly three years as sports editor. I will still be in Lawton and you’ll probably still see me at local sporting events. But with the exception of some of our annual high school football preview stories and capsules (which I’ve been right in the thick of), this will be the last thing I write for the Constitution.
At risk of going off on an Oscars-type acceptance speech, I have many people to thank, and this feels like the proper platform to dole out some gratitude. First and foremost, I want to thank every coach who called a score in, sent in a flier for your camp or agreed to an interview, after win or loss. After a tough loss, the last thing most coaches want to do is discuss said loss, knowing that whatever they say is subject to be open to the public in less than 24 hours.
A huge thanks to the staff at The Constitution, because whether your bylines wound up in the sports section or not, you all played a role into helping our sports section be what it is. Whether it was fellow writers like Kim McConnell or Scott Rains passing along potential stories, Jo Brewer, Toni Wilson and Kayla Durham in our advertising department securing the sponsors to help make our yearly football tab remotely possible, the ladies in our composing and pagination department (Debbie Sinderson, Belinda Darnell and Cindy Wright) working hard on laying out the football preview section or the vastly underrated Sonya Bilovecky doing the sports section on my days off and passing along “friendly reminders” to stay focused, you all played a role in helping make my life easier.
A massive thank you is due to our president and publisher David Stringer, who believes in the power of a good sports page and regardless of whatever adversity we had to overcome, showed a dedication to allowing us to cover the games and events you care about.
I owe a big thank you to The Constitution editor Dee Ann Patterson. She was put in an unenviable situation three years ago, thrust into the head editor role in the summer, and two months later, found out her lone full-time sports staff member was leaving just before football season. I wasn’t in the sports department at the time, and moving me back would not only mean losing a news reporter and editor, but she also knew it would mean putting the whole sports department in the hands of someone who hadn’t held that position before. It was a leap of faith, and I’m forever grateful for the faith she showed in me. I know I didn’t always make it easy on you, but I hope I did a good job. I felt a tremendous amount of pressure, because I know the type of sports department this town is accustomed to, and I struggled with those expectations at first, knowing I was officially just the second sports editor the Constitution had known in 33 years.
And that brings me to one of the biggest thank you notes of all. In a very literal sense, I owe all of this to Joey Goodman, who hired me in 2016. In a literal financial sense, my IOU note to Joey is probably up in the hundreds for all the dinners he bought for not just me, but for nearly all of his writers, knowing full well most of us were young, probably didn’t have a ton of money and he wanted to pass along the hospitality his previous employers had shown him when he was younger. And after I became sports editor, he became an invaluable resource for information, advice and despite technically being retired, when I got the job, Joey has continued to help out on a part-time basis, writing columns, covering games, continuing to do the rodeo and continuing to be a mainstay in the community.
And that’s just the professional side. On a personal note, Joey has been one of the more impactful mentors I’ve had in my career and life. Joey became like another family member for me. He’s provided advice on both journalism and on life, he was there at my wedding and I know that wherever my career and life take me, he’ll be there for me.
And last but certainly not least, I need to thank you, the readers. It has been a wild half-decade for the Lawton Constitution. When I arrived, we had three full-time sports writers in addition to our sports editor. Less than three years later, we had a one-person sports department. We went from publishing seven days a week to five, we used to cover nearly every OU and OSU home football game, and that hasn’t quite been the case in recent years. To those who kept their subscription and kept with us, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. I truly believe that local journalism matters and we have tried to deliver the local stories you deserve.
Whenever we make a big leap in our lives, whether it’s a new job, marriage or parenthood, it’s natural to ask, “Am I ready?”. The truth is, there’s no way to “be ready” for something you’ve never done before. You only get better through experience. And for as nervous as I was taking over this sports department, you made me feel welcome and I’m forever grateful for that. Despite getting to cover events at the college and pro levels, high school sports were where I was most happy, most comfortable. I got to know so many coaches, student-athletes and their families, and those relationships are the things I cherish.
I know Lawton gets a bad rep, you don’t need me to tell you that. But what I’ve found is there are great, hard-working people in Southwest Oklahoma and a lot of good kids who play sports here. It has been fun, it has been a privilege. Thank you.