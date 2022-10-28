Any football player who has dropped back to field punts will probably tell you that it’s not an easy job, especially when there are a couple of gunners coming at you at full speed.
That is exactly the feeling Cache’s Alex Lema had his sophomore season when the coaches were looking for somebody to handle the tough job.
“It was during the 2020 season when we were going to the playoffs and we had some players missing because of COVID,” Lema said Wednesday before practice. “They needed somebody to do it and they put me out there. I caught the first one in practice and then when we played Tecumseh in the first round of the playoffs I did it and ever since they’ve put me back there.”
Lema is one of those players who is willing to do whatever he can to help the team. He also plays wide receiver, safety and he is also the holder for Shane Feeback on field goals and PATs.
“There are some things that I have to do like make sure everyone is out there and ready and then I have to give the snap count,” he said. “Gabe Diaz is our deep snapper and he’s done a good job getting me the ball. I like it to arrive at my chest where I can grab it and go right down to the tee. Shane does the rest. It’s something we’ve done for two years and we know the process and have had good success making them.”
One thing that is clear this season is that the Bulldogs have become a tight-knit team and that’s been a project since spring ball.
“Coach came up with a program where he gave every senior to be a ‘Big Brother’ to one underclassmen,” Lema said. “Mine is Robert Samuelson, who is a junior, and we all think the program has been a good idea. It’s really helped us have a bond between the seniors and younger guys. They can ask us questions or just talk about the games or anything else. We all think it has worked out well and really helped our team bonding.”
Like most seniors, Lema is already planning his future and his goal is to become a physical therapist.
“There are programs at SWOSU (Southwestern Oklahoma State) and Langston but I’m not sure where I might end up,” he said.
Currently Lema is enjoying all his classes, especially Algebra III.
“I have really gotten a good connection with my teacher, Mr. (Erik) Scott, who does a great job with our class,” he said. “It will sure help get me ready for tough college courses.”
At 5-6, 140-pounds, Lema is not a big eater unless he has a big container of orange chicken.
“I love to go to Wok-N-Roll and get an order of orange chicken, that’s been my favorite food since I first tasted it,” he said.
Lema is also an athlete who loves to compete, playing basketball and baseball as well as football.
And he’s also found a new competition to be involved with this year.
“Cole Ashworth and I love to play Rocket League and while we didn’t enroll in the esports program, we thought we’d try and see if Coach (Josh) English would let us form a team,” Lema said. “We found another member for our team and we’ve just missed out on first at a meet with 30 teams. It’s getting more and more popular.”
For now his focus is on this week’s important game against Clinton which may very well determine the final two teams that will make it to the Class 4A playoffs.
“We’d love to get to the playoffs our senior season but we have to play well in these final two games,” Lema said. “Last week we made some mistakes that hurt us but we still battled until the end and found a way to win.”
Right now that’s all that’s important, just win, and while the Bulldogs know it will be a challenge beating Clinton on the road, they are ready for anything and if it comes down to a final field goal or PAT, Lema, Feeback and Diaz are ready to work their magic again.