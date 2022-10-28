Footwork drills

Cache wide receiver/punt returner/holder Alex Lema works on his footwork during fall drills. Lema landed the punt returner job by accident and now is the full-time punt returner for the Bulldogs.

 Staff photo

Any football player who has dropped back to field punts will probably tell you that it’s not an easy job, especially when there are a couple of gunners coming at you at full speed.

That is exactly the feeling Cache’s Alex Lema had his sophomore season when the coaches were looking for somebody to handle the tough job.

