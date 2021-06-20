While the Lawton Athletic Foundation is most known for its popular Gridiron Golf Classic, in recent years the group has carried its work into a new project, Lawton Legacy, which was developed as a means to help individual athletes from Lawton’s three high schools by offering scholarships each year.
Former Lawton Public Schools superintendent Barry Beachamp was one of the Lawton Athletic Foundation board of directors who came up with the plan and he continues to be the coordinator of that program.
“The Lawton Athletic Foundation was founded on the principle of making sure our Lawton athletes has the safe and proper equipment with which to compete,” Beauchamp said. “Lawton Legacy goes beyond that to assist athletes by awarding scholarships each year. We formed Lawton Legacy under the umbrella of the Lawton Community Foundation which is under the Oklahoma City Foundation. That opens up some added benefits to the endowment fund.”
Currently, the endowment fund has more than $70,000, and more groups, businesses and individuals have recently donated to the program. Those who donate are asked to pledge $5,000, which can be paid out over five years, or they can make the entire donation at one time. The donation can be in an individual’s name or if somebody wants to honor a former Lawton sports icon or family member they can do that as well.
“We are only able to use the interest income each year, so that’s why we are trying to build a large enough endowment to make it possible to give six scholarships each school year, one to a female and one to a male athlete at the three Lawton high schools,” Beauchamp said. “We can’t thank those enough who could see this vision and have donated. We’re hoping that this fund will continue to grow so we can take this well into the future.”
Anyone interested in the Lawton Legacy program can contact Beauchamp via email at this address: DWRFOS@gmail.com.
Gridiron plans moving at fast pace
While the Lawton Legacy program is a long-range program to aid athletes, the Gridiron Golf Classic will pump funds into the LPS coffers soon after the Aug. 2 golf scramble is completed because there are immediate needs after the tough season where fans were limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The format remains four-person scramble with entry fee set for $500 per team. There will be both morning and afternoon sessions and already 16 teams have jumped to enter to avoid missing what has become the summer’s most popular event.
The morning session begins with a shotgun start at 8 a.m., then the afternoon session will hit the course at 1 p.m.
What greets the players from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. is the meal which has become a trademark of the event. The team of cooks will begin cooking the juicy filets, grilled chicken, veggies and potatoes on two large outdoor grills and the meal will make sure nobody in the field will leave hungry.
“The meal has become a trademark of the Gridiron,” co-founder and board leader Darrell Jones said. “Those guys stand over those hot grills and make sure everyone gets a great meal. We’ll have the filets that are always amazing, grilled chicken and all the fixings.”
In addition to being able to purchase mulligans, players will also be able to test their luck in a 50-50 pot and a raffle which includes the top prize of a set of 4 tires.
The newest addition to the event will be two shots at $1 million, one for players in the morning wave and then another for one lucky player in the afternoon wave. Players can purchase tickets for the Million Dollar shot for $5 each, or get five for $20. After the morning wave finishes, one ticket will be pulled out of the hat and that player will head to the tough 9th hole to try for the big money around 1 p.m. when a large crowd will be on hand to watch.
The afternoon drawing will send the second player to the 9th around 5 p.m. to see if they might have magic in their club.
Another addition this year will be more media exposure for the players as the Oklahoma Sports Network will be on hand to interview some of the players and volunteers as that group conducts a one-hour look at the event.
Because the field is limited, players need to get their team organized and enter as soon as possible by emailing Mike Moore at okcoach10@sbcglobal.net
Or entry forms will be available at mid-week at the Lawton Country Club. Complete the entry form and mail it with a check payable to Lawton Athletic Foundation, c/o Mike Moore, 504 NE 48th Street, Lawton, OK, 73507.