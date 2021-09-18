TEMPLE — Friday wound up being a night that those at Jarrett Stadium in Temple likely won’t soon forget.
Just before halftime of the Cyril-Temple game, a blown transformer left the stadium without electricity for half an hour. After power was restored, Cyril’s Kole Carlson appeared replenished as well, running for three touchdowns in the 4th quarter and finishing with 267 rushing yards to guide the Pirates to their first victory of the season, 24-8.
There were plenty of early moments that appeared to be game-changing plays. Temple appeared to have a big play late in the first quarter when quarterback Jame Smart found a wide-open Jamarcus Tisdell, who proceeded to race down the sideline for more than 30 yards, before a hit by Cyril’s Josh Shaffer sent the ball squirting out of Tisdell’s arms at the Cyril 25, with the Pirates recovering the ball inside their own 20.
Early in the second quarter, with the game still scoreless, Temple again appeared to get a game-changing play from Tisdell, as he intercepted a Tyler Williamson pass and returned it to the Cyril 8 yard line. A run by Smart got the ball to 1, but consecutive false starts pushed the Tigers back, and on 4th down, Smart’s pass was caught by John Jones, but Jones landed out of the back of the end zone. No points.
That trend would end at the end of the Pirates’ next drive. After being forced to punt Cyril kicked away to Smart, who received the ball at his own 24 and zig-zagged 76 yards for the game’s first score. The subsequent 2-point conversion made it 8-0 with just over four-and-a-half minutes left in the first half.
Determined to get on the scoreboard before halftime, Cyril embarked on a lengthy drive. But with 3rd down coming up and just 15 seconds left before half, something turned fans’ attention away from the field. An electrical transformer began to spark near the concession stand behind the north end zone. Within seconds, all the lights in the stadium went out.
It remained that way for more than 30 minutes. But after plenty of work it was none other than a Temple High grad, Dylan Thompson of Cotton Electric, who helped fix the problem and get the lights back up and running. Cyril was unable to score before halftime. But the extra time off the field allowed head coach John Williamson and his team to regroup and adjust.
“One of the things we did was we were having trouble up front blocking their nose guard, so we moved another lineman to the other side of the line to help handle him a little bit,” Williamson said. “That extended break gave us some more time to make adjustments than we normally would.”
On the first drive of the 2nd half, Cyril appeared to be primed to score, earning a 1st-and-goal at the 7. But after getting down to the Temple 1, Cyril was stopped on a 4th-down run by Carlson. Williamson and his group remained undeterred. With running backs Lane Cocheran and Alex Eary sidelined, Carlson had to shift from his normal post at quarterback to more of a running back role. And with several key players injured and a freshman at quarterback, the Pirates’ offensive strategy became simple: run the ball, live with the consequences.
“We made the decision a couple of weeks ago that this is gonna be our identity now, just power football, kind of old-school football, and we’re gonna live with it and die with it,” Williamson said.
Still, Temple appeared to be getting the breaks. A fumble on the next Cyril possession gave the Tigers the ball, but the hosts were unable to do much. A short punt opened the door for Cyril and Carlson. But facing a 4th-and-7 at the Temple 40, things looked fairly bleak. Rather than punt, Carlson dropped back and evaded the pass rush for a 12-yard gain. Six more run plays covered the final 28 yards, capped by a one-yard rush by Carlson. The 2-point run tied the game with 9:54 left.
Temple’s run game, though solid for most of the night, did not prove to be as explosive as Cyril’s in the second half of this game. The Tigers turned the ball over on downs with roughly half the quarter gone. The next play was a 58-yard touchdown run by Carlson that gave the Pirates the lead.
If that weren’t enough, the junior ended the next Temple drive by intercepting a pass. With just over a minute left, he capped his virtuoso performance with a 13-yard score. Carlson finished the night with 267 rushing yards on 33 carries.
“Kole is going to do what’s best for our team,” Williamson said. “That kid is just special. I can’t say enough about him.”
Temple (0-3) heads to Grandfield next week to begin district play, while Cyril (1-3) faces Alex.