As expected, some leagues opted to sit out another week to allow more bowlers the opportunity to participate, namely those fulfilling COVID quarantine obligations along with the few who are still not quite up to par and are recovering.
Pre and post bowling is always an option, and one a lot of teams are going to, but they do cause a confusing mess where posted team standings are concerned.
Waiting another week was a good call for all, especially for those with an older group of competitors such as senior leaguers.
I would like to add that these are leagues at Thunderbird Lanes where quite possibly more senior (50+) age bowlers gather on a weekly basis than anywhere else in southwest Oklahoma, and that is a fairly close guesstimate.
Postponing league play has been a week-to-week, league-to-league issue. To my knowledge, the Suburban league was the only league to cancel one week of competition at Twin Oaks. All others have continued.
Thunderbird Lanes’ Goodtimes league will not return until after the first of the year being it meets on Thursday and will be off over the holidays anyway.
At press time, the Monday afternoon Socialites and the Wednesday afternoon Entertainers will start back up starting tomorrow.
That only leaves the Tuesday afternoon No-Tappers league that started back last week, utilizing one of several options offered by USBC for certified league play to allow for social distancing.
Leagues may now bowl with only one team per lane, bowling the entire set on one lane. Their opponent would bowl on another pair, but still only use one lane.
Teams may also bowl using both lanes, but again, with only one team on a pair.
Of course, this would not work in our smaller bowling centers without enough lanes to accommodate all of the teams bowling at the same time, so bowling in shifts might be a choice.
In the case of the No-Tappers, teams were spread out across the bowling center with only one team bowling on each pair and of course, masks are required at all times unless while eating or drinking.
Bowlers were happy to be back on the lanes and everything ran smoothly other than teams will obviously finish up at different times than even their opponent in some cases, but just to be back to bowling made up for any diversity.
Saying that, bowling centers and leagues are anxious to make the necessary changes to get their bowlers back, safe and above all healthy.
League Highlights
Tim Lundquist led bowlers last week with a 725 series rolled in the Suburban league at Twin Oaks. Lundquist rolled 269 his first game before tacking on a 231 and a 225 to make up the set.
In other Suburban news, Johnnie Scheid ran the front 10 before leaving the 10-pin in game three for the week’s high game of 289.
James Biscaino rolled a stair-step 219, 218, 217 for the consistency award and Crystal Lawson posted a 212 game, shooting off a 130 average.
Ronnie Jones, of the Guys and Dolls at Thunderbird Lanes, posted the second highest series on the honor roll of 713 on games of 265, 202 and 246 and Nate Baggett rounded out the top three with 711 on games of 212, 242 and 257 in the TNT league.
Andrea Halstead led the ladies with a 651 from the Tuesday Mixed Up at Twin Oaks. Halstead sandwiched a 265 between games of 162 and 224 to make up the set.
And congratulations to Sandy Olson for a 202 game and a 500 series bowled off a 140 average, another product of the TNT league.
The highlighted No-Tappers league reported a no-tap 300 game by David Fishbeck and Michael Sneed with a 791 on games of 276, 238 and 277.
Youth
Mikey York led in youth league action posting games of 247, 202 and 175 for a 624 total bowled in the TBird Legends league.
Stephanie McCoy topped the TOBC Oak Trees with 571 that included a 219 middle game and Adonis Coleman posted a nice 358 series on games of 136, 93 and 129, bowled off a 96 average.
Last but not least, bowling in the TBird Minishots bumper league, Jayden Gordon bowled an all time high game of 120.
What’s Happening?
We currently do not have anything planned locally through the end of the year but those of you tournament bowlers planning on attending USBC Nationals or the Southwest Tournament (Wichita), contact your organizers as dates and times may be adjusted from what you have already planned for.
Be safe and we’ll see you on the lanes.