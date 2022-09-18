We were one league shy of 100 percent of all leagues contributing to the bowling news this week which is apparent by the size of the honor roll.
It’s great to see everyone back on the floor and it’s even better that so many are scoring well.
In fact, the week’s top story just happens to be the men’s high series in a three way tie between bow-lers Jim Bomboy, Jimmy Bomboy and Phil Kilmartin, all with 748.
The first tying set was bowled in the Suburban league at Twin Oaks a week ago last Thursday evening as the father/son duo tapped out 748 each.
The junior Bomboy was first to finish up with games of 203, 279 and 266 for his version on the set.
Dad came up to bat and with games of 268 and 236, added a 244 to tie his mini-me with the 748 total.
Ironically and as strange as it may seem, those two were the Suburban leagues only 700 series’.
The other 748 also put senior league play on the map as Phil Kilmartin led the way in the Socialites league at Thunderbird Lanes with games of 244, 247 and 257.
Chris Reser was a close second with 746, a product of the Tuesday Night Mixed league which joined us for the first time this week, but in their third week of competition.
Reser started the set with games of 288 and 280 but dropped 100 sticks down to 178 for game three to make up the total.
Secretary David Yett reported Robert Lawson with his first career 700 series of 734 on games of 212, 268 and 254, Bomboy Jr still in the zone with games of 244, 236 and 243 for a 723 and Mi-chael Converson with a 712 that included games of 243, 246 and 223.
Yett also noted an 11 in a row by Tim Lundquist who started the night with an open frame before going off the sheet for a 278 score.
Lundquist also tied with Kellan Hill for the week’s high game of 289 where both players had the front ten strikes before falling short on the eleventh throw.
Lundquist’s effort came from the Goodyear league where he rolled 246, 289 and 184 for a 719.
Hill’s 289 was a game three score that left him with 696 for series in the TNT league.
Friday night’s Guys and Dolls recap of scores showed Bruce Flack with games of 227, 228 and 279 for a 734 and Bob Carter with 226, 239 and 257 for a 722.
Mark Hill was the TNT high roller with 237, 269 and 227 for a 733 and Kenny Ratke put the Good-times league in the news with games of 259, 204 and 247 for a 710.
Winding down our week’s top bowlers are another father/son duo of Dale and Chad Perry who had their own showdown in the Early Birds.
Chad started slow but managed to bring the heat and come out ahead scoring 192, 267 and 246 for a 705.
Dale put up a good fight with games of 224, 222 and 257 but was just a tad shy at 703 for series.
Youth news
Mikey York rolled 247, 159 and 217 for the youth high series of 623, followed by Caden Burk who shot 189, 234 and 184 for 607, both in the TBird Legends league.
Symphony Smith continued to dominate in the TBird U12 HotShots, pouring on a 406 for the week’s high series on games of 119, 135 and 152.
And Coach Dena Hicks was all smiles after helping Coach Walter Keithley with the TBird MiniShots last week and having four of the bumper division bowlers roll games of 100 or better.
Of course it wasn’t the coach that rolled the game but we are always happy to see our efforts payoff.
Bowling their first 100 game was Emma Gagne with a 117, Kovie Hicks with a 112 and William Mullins with a 102.
And in the same league, William Hern added another 100 (even) game to his record book.
No-Tap Colorama
Sam Bowman earned top honors in the senior No-Tap Colorama a week ago last Friday afternoon with a stepladder series that included games of 266, 265 and 264 for a 795 scratch, 840 with handicap.
Randy Travis was the second place finisher with 834 that was made up of scratch games of 268, 233 and 240.
Sue Avis was the ladies high roller with 766 on games of 232, 166 and 266.
Scratch singles winners were Mike McLester with 266, 257 and 279 for an 802, followed by Bow-man’s 795.
Mystery Doubles winners went as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Damon Foster/Elaine Henderson, 534
Gm. 1, 2nd – Randy Travis/Diane Frame and Cle Cox/Bob Henderson, 512
Gm. 2, 1st – Randy Travis/Diane Frame, 560
Gm. 2, 2nd – Sam Bowman/Roy Olson, 521
Gm. 3, 1st – Sue Avis/James Halstead, 555
Gm. 3, 2nd – Randy Travis/Diane Frame, 526
Roy Olson was the only bowler to cash in on a strike pot ticket draw but there were a couple of winners in the special Challenge shot portion of the event.
Kirk Shaffer of Wichita Falls took on the “21” Jackpot without any problem knocking down eight with his first throw, a strike for ten on his second throw and found little difficulty in getting three more pins on his final throw for twenty-one total and the prize.
Randy Travis rolled strike and then nine to end his attempt at Match Play for three of the same with three rolls and Dad, Cleo Travis, didn’t fare much better needing five and getting seven on his attempt at the Pill Draw.
Damon Foster was the next Challenge shot winner with a text book 4-7 leave to take the Snake-Bite purse and Kirk Shaffer was drawn to try for Waldo and put forth a gallant effort leaving the 1 pin ac-companied by the 2 pin and the 9 pin.
All senior age bowlers 50 and older are invited to join the fun every Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes.
No-Tap league forming
If you are looking to fill a few hours and get in a few frames, Thunderbird Lanes is forming a no-tap league for Tuesday afternoons.
Adult bowlers of all ages are eligible to compete.
A signup sheet is at the front desk to determine interest. Details are otherwise up in the air but stay tuned; this might be just what you need to complete your bowling activity.