TISHOMINGO — Three local runners took home medals from the 10th annual running of Stevy’s Run in Tishomingo back on July 11.
In the 5K, Robert Jarousak took home gold in the male 65-69 age group with a time of 34:48, while Jerry Nottingham took home silver in the male 75+ category with a time of 48:48. In the 10K, Leon Curry finished 3rd in the male 60-64 age group with a time of 58:38.
Stevy’s Run is a held each year in honor of Stevy Lyn Cellum, a Tishomingo girl who passed away from cancer in 2011 at the age of 16. Proceeds went toward the Stevy Cellum Memorial Scholarship Fund as well as school supplies for local students and toward Stevy’s Closet at the Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center.