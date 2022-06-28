This is going to be a sad week for many Lawton sports enthusiasts, which sounds strange since at the same time there will be city titles being decided in several baseball and softball leagues.
It’s a far cry from what this writer witnessed 51 years ago while coaching Jackson Peewees with my buddy David Tyler. That season Jackson somehow managed to run off 13 straight wins to set up a league title showdown with Eisenhower. While we wound up losing 3-2 to that Ike team which included Ty Powell, Mark Mitchell and several other standout players, it was a great deal of fun working with those young players and teaching Tyler how to drive something other than a sled and anyone who knows Tyler will understand.
This year I somehow wound up being hired to be the Cache Bulldogs 12U scorekeeper and it was a blast being around the kids and great coaches like Tyler Watts, Doug Stephens and Sunny Puletasi. We didn’t win them all but came close, however, that’s not what’s bothering me this week.
What is bothering me and many others is what has happened to youth sports in Lawton? Many of you might remember a four-part series I did about 10 years ago, talking about the problems that the Lawton Parks and Recreation Department was facing as funding dropped along with it the number of kids competing. Over those past 10 years many ideas had been tossed around but it seems to come back to the same point; appoint a trust authority to find a way to spend less money but expand the programs.
In that series I brought up the idea being passed around at that time to build a new sports complex, which many thought was a new complex for baseball, softball and football. Somehow in during that time period the focus shifted to an indoor facility with combination basketball and volleyball courts. The idea got enough support that $8 million was added to a CIP program and voters approved that concept.
However, the citizens didn’t get to go beyond that vote, as the City Council instead adopted another new trust authority to handle the program.
That was three years ago and now that $10-million complex — that was the original cost estimate — has ballooned to $27 million and with each passing day the construction costs keep climbing.
One important item that my series delved on when it was first printed was what city leaders in Norman, Edmond and Ardmore told me: don’t build such a facility and expect weekend tournaments to support the cost. Those leaders from other similar-sized towns said it would take the monthly memberships of children to make the facility pay for the day-to-day operation.
Where the City of Lawton made its biggest mistake was demanding that the facility be placed in Elmer Thomas Park where people could see it from the freeway. The public outcry remains a big problem and it won’t get any better, especially when there are big events such as the Freedom Fest, Holiday In the Park and other crowd-drawing events that will make parking an even greater problem for organizers.
Our question remains, how many Lawton or Southwest Oklahomans drive by the Chickasha Complex, see the lights shining and the parking lots full of cars, but never pull off to go watch games featuring teams we could care less about. The answer I would attest, would be none.
While the three men who worked hard to put this complex together had a great idea and could see a need, their focus on the location was what soured so many on the idea.
Here’s another reason for this project to get more scrutiny before spending the type of money that now seems to be climbing with every passing day.
We told city leaders the major problem was the operation of the Parks and Recreation Department and how it focused on the wrong things. When former Cameron hoops standout Kallen Glasgow and Jesse Keith decided to start a youth basketball team they wanted to play in the Lawton league but our little boys were thrown into the “Open League” because that is where they must play according to Recreation Department rules. There was another area team in that league, that being from Fletcher.
That season I can remember scores where we got beat 68-0, 62-0, and others by similar scores. When we played Fletcher it was a competitive game and the Wildcats took the win. That night Hayden Herrin decided he could do a better job of running a league and for the past three years that’s where the Cache Bulldogs and many other area teams have played. Herrin was a great basketball and baseball player at Fletcher and then USAO, and he knew what was important; balance the teams and make for much more competitive games.
And then our team also opted to drive to Duncan for a league at Simmons Center. The bottom line; why go to Lawton and be fodder for the AAU All-Star teams when you could go to Fletcher and have Herrin and others officiating and working to provide a good league that gave everyone a fair shake on the floor.
Before the City of Lawton builds this facility, there needs to be some serious discussion on how the leagues will be managed. What city officials didn’t understand was that most every player on those teams had parents and grandparents who work in Lawton and many of their family members live in Lawton. Lawton businesses want area residents to come shop here but until the Lawton Parks and Recreation Trust Authority understands the importance of those families, it’s going to be hard to get area teams to change and compete at this new facility.
For now there are other pressing issues, like facility maintenance. This season our young baseball team wanted to scrimmage and when we got to Grandview Sports Complex, there was a huge chunk of sidewalk that was broken and water was standing 6 or 8 inches deep. Some people pulled themselves around a pole on the gate, while others drove around to another parking lot.
That was just at first glance. Once we arrived at the fields you could see they weren’t marked, some were not mowed and the infields hadn’t been dragged for several weeks. It was obvious that the Parks and Recreation Department had already heard the news that jobs were going to be changed and the future was going to be left to the Trust Authority.
Nobody seems to know whether Grandview, Ahlschlager Park and Eastside Park will even be a part of the future plans of the new Trust Authority. It seems clear that the indoor facility is where the focus will be in future years, which leaves others wondering just what will become of the baseball and softball leagues.
Just think, Oklahoma’s softball team just won the Women’s College World Series title for the second straight year, Oklahoma City University won the NAIA National Softball title and Rogers State won the NCAA Division II National Softball title. And, USAO softball was able to reach the NAIA semifinals before falling in extra innings.
Right now there are more and more young girls wanting to play softball but from what I was told, there were just local softball teams this season. Most teams go to Duncan and Chickasha to compete in softball leagues and that will probably continue.
There is going to be a City Council election coming soon and voters who have an interest in the youth of our community and the surrounding areas need to be asking questions and see just what the focus will be in the future.