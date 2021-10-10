David Dalton is what is great about youth soccer in Lawton. He got involved when his twin sons were just young pups and not long thereafter, he started coaching in the old Lawton Evening Optimist Soccer Association (LEOSA).
That was 30 years ago and Saturday Dalton coached his 1,000th game in what is now the Lawton Soccer Association. Just a couple hours later he coached game No. 1,001.
Before that milestone game, with his Bison 14-and-under team standing behind him, Dalton was presented a special proclamation from Mayor Stan Booker celebrating the amazing accomplishment. The mayor was unable to attend but Rich Frederick, former LSA board member and co-coach with Dalton on some of his teams, made that presentation.
Then former LSA President and current Oklahoma Soccer Association Southwest District Representative Bart Scroggins presented a special glass OSA award to honor the accomplishment.
So, how did a guy who didn’t know anything about the sport get into coaching? We probed that and many other things before the historic game.
“Let me tell you how I got involved,” he said. “Mary Stoneman got a bunch of kindergarten kids from Sullivan Village together and my twins—John-David and Donald-James—were playing on that team. They were 4 or 5 at the time and now they are 39, so you can figure that out.
“I just thought it looked like fun, so I decided to start coaching a team with the twins on it but it was a shaky start, we got whipped in every game. We lost the first five and started 0-9-1 so the only way my career could go was up.”
While the wins didn’t come in those first years, they came in bunches later and when he reached 800 games, he had won 500 of those. He is still fit enough to be able to wear the lucky commemorative shirt from that milestone during Saturday’s busy three-game schedule.
He learned by just watching and later officiating.
“I was serving as a referee for Sullivan Village since back in the LEOSA days the teams all had to provide officials,” he said. “I tried to learn as much as I could by watching other coaches and just asking questions. I think the proudest moment was when I learned how important the offside trap is as those kids get older.”
And Dalton, like so many people associated with local youth soccer, served time on the LEOSA board and has been president of that organization and the LSA. He also served as a coordinator for several years at Sullivan Village. Plus for years Dalton took the job of bringing the results each Saturday at the end of the long days to The Constitution office so we could share them with our readers.
But his passion has always been coaching.
“I’ve always coached recreational teams because those kids just want to get out there, learn the game and have fun,” he said. “I have been coaching multiple teams for years but this is probably the last time I coach three. I’m just getting too old. I will be asleep at 8 tonight after this long day but it’s rewarding to see these kids learn the game and improve and then come back and say thanks.”
Several of those former players were on hand, including the twins, including John-David, a computer programmer for Salesforce, who flew in from Seattle via New York. Donald-James is a teacher at Bishop in southwest Lawton. Wife Pam was there as well and she helped coordinate the special presentations.
This writer spent a year or two coaching youth sports and part of the job of being a coach often involves giving kids rides to practice and games, feeding them, being a father figure, or just being a good listener.
“I was coaching Sullivan Village one year and there was a kid who lived out by Bishop who didn’t have a team,” Dalton said. “I had an old Yugo at the time and I’d go pick that kid up before each practice and game and then take him home. If a kid wanted to play the game, I wanted to try and help either get them on my team or find one for them.
“That’s the bottom line in coaching, to get kids out to have some fun, meet and work with other kids and just enjoy themselves.”
Obviously, Dalton has enjoyed his time coaching and he will take those memories with him when, or if, he ever quits coaching.
“I may cut back to just two teams in the spring, we’ll see,” he said with a big grin. “Right now, I just want to get these next two over and go home and relax.”