The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department will begin registration for youth baseball and softball leagues on March 22nd and continue through April 2nd. Late registration ends April 6th.
Age divisions range from 6U to 12U. The Parks and Recreation Department charges $25 per player during regular registration, $30 per player during late registration. Citizens should check with given booster clubs or team organizations for their team fees. Please see the attached flyers for additional information, visit www.teamsideline.com/lawton, or call the Parks and Recreation Administrative Offices at (580)-581-3400.