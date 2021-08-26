NAMES TO KNOW: Lawton High lost a large chunk of their starting lineup to graduation, but returns enough talent and experience to give head coach Ryan Breeze confidence that his Wolverines can compete for a playoff spot. Albert Baker (Sr.) is a special talent, whether it’s as a ball-carrier or at linebacker. His size, speed and instincts make him a terror for opponents. A pair seniors will look to be the top playmakers in the secondary as Kobe Nichols (Sr.) and Blake Eastwood (Sr.) will also be relied on to set examples for younger players.
Tyron Amacker (Jr.) is a player Coach Breeze has very high expectations for, as his versatility allows him to not only cover receivers, but has shown the ability to rush the passer on blitzes as well.
Devarius Hardy (Jr.) may just have a couple of varsity games under his belt, but that’s still plenty of experience when it comes to being the returning starting quarterback and leader of the offense. Breeze said Hardy has shown the willingness to learn that helps turn promising young quarterbacks into potential greats.
Despite losing nearly its entire starting offensive line from last year, Lawton High has a massive line this year, with six returning linemen weighing in at 280 or heavier. Although he might not be nearly that big, Jaquarious Lowery (Sr.) is expected to have a big impact. After missing last season in part due to COVID-19 precautions, Lowery starts at both right tackle and defensive end. He also was given the honor of the famed jersey number 55, bestowed each year onto a senior captain.
CRUCIAL GAME: Oct. 8 vs. Putnam City North — It would be somewhat easy to pick the Week 9 contest against Deer Creek, as the Wolverines have lost two consecutive games to the Antlers, neither of which Coach Breeze feels they should have. But with PC North seen as a potential playoff team, Lawton High would likely first need to take care of business against the Panthers to have hopes of claiming at least the 4 spot in a very competitive district.