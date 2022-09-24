Lawton High opened up district play against the Putnam City Pirates on Friday, coming out on top in a heart pounding game, 33-24. 

The Wolverines started the game hot with a 34-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Tyron Amacker in the first three minutes. Amacker would strike again later in the quarter, this time for a 75-yard catch and run to put Lawton high up 14-0 at the end of the first.