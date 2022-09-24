Lawton High opened up district play against the Putnam City Pirates on Friday, coming out on top in a heart pounding game, 33-24.
The Wolverines started the game hot with a 34-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Tyron Amacker in the first three minutes. Amacker would strike again later in the quarter, this time for a 75-yard catch and run to put Lawton high up 14-0 at the end of the first.
The Pirates' defense struck first early in the second when Braylon Ketchum snagged an interception in the flat taking it back 20 yards for the pick six. The Wolverines next possession brought more of the same as Putnam City came up with a big fumble recovery at the Lawton High 10-yard line, leading the way for Shawn Hill touchdown run and a tied game at 14-14.
Lawton High attempted to end the half with a touchdown drive but came up short in the red zone. Kicker Joseph Kim came out next to kick the chip-shot 20-yard field goal and put the Wolverines up 17-14 as time expired in the first half.
Both teams traded a pair of field goals in the third quarter that was mostly dictated by the defenses. With Lawton High leading 20-17 late in the third the Pirates defense came up big again securing another fumble recovery deep in Wolverine territory.
Putnam City opened up the fourth quarter with a go ahead touchdown run from Taje McCoy to give the Pirates their first lead of the game, 24-20.
Lawton High recovered quickly on offense as Frank Rowe took a screen pass from quarterback Devarius Hardy for a 38-yard score putting the Wolverines back in the lead.
After both teams failed to score on their next drives, Putnam City was given a chance with the ball at the 20 with two minutes left in the game looking to secure the last second victory. Lawton High's defense would have different plans tonight, however, coming up big with three sacks, the last of which being a strip sack recovered by Zane Kukurich who took it back 15 yards for the defensive touchdown and cementing the 33-24 win for Lawton High.
Lawton High Head Coach Ryan Breeze admired how his defense kept the game alive for them despite some inconsistencies on offense.
"I'm extremely pleased with the way we played," Breeze said. "Offensively we put our team in a bad spot with the pick six snd the two fumbles inside the 15 so I was really proud of the defense for fighting through that."
Next week Lawton High will travel to take on Ponca City to try and round up another district win early and look to keep their 4-0 undefeated start alive.