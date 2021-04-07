While baseball and soccer seasons are getting in full swing, so is high school tennis. And last week, teams from the Lawton area not only got to host schools from around the state, but performed well against them, at the Wichita Mountain Tournament, held on March 29.
The tournament was divided into two divisions, with 8 schools in each division, held at four separate locations. In the East division, the MacArthur girls finished with enough points to tie for first place with Elk City, with Altus taking 3rd. Leading the charge for the Highlanders was the doubles team of Eliana Bell and Alexis DeLuna, who needed a tiebreak to beat Elk City in the semis of the Girls #2 Doubles bracket before beating Aubrey Coffman and Alyssa Pang from Altus in the finals.
The Mac duo of Abby Albert and Kaylynn Kemna made the finals of the Girls #1 Doubles bracket before falling in the finals to Altus. MacArthur’s Kinsea McAllister finished 3rd in the Girls #1 Singles.
MacArthur finished 3rd in the boys, with Altus taking 2nd behind Elk City. The Bulldogs’ Tristan Gregg finished 2nd in Boys #1 Singles after beating Christian Shoemate of MacArthur in the semifinals. Shoemate wound up taking 3rd after a 10-3 tiebreaker win in the 3rd-place match. The Boys #2 Singles results were eerily similar, with an Altus player ousting a Mac player in the semis, only to lose in the finals. This time, it was Luke Finch topping Kolby Kemna, before losing to Elk City’s Carter Senger. Kemna beat his fellow Highlander Kinyn Payne for 3rd place. Altus took 1st in Boys #2 Doubles and finished 3rd in Boys #1 Doubles. The Mac duo of Austin Urbanski and Daniel Saliba finished 3rd in Boys #2 Doubles.
The West division featured a 2nd-place team finish by the Eisenhower girls, who finished just one point clear of rival Lawton High, though everyone was chasing the Moore Lions on the girls’ side. Eisenhower’s Genevieve Young took 1st place in Girls #1 Singles, beating Lily Truchet of Moore. Ike’s Hannah Phelps finished 2nd in the Girls #2 Singles, falling to Moore’s Kaytlyn Hall. Lawton High joined in on the fun with the pair of Liz Omusinde and Abigail Kamper winning a tiebreaker to take the Girls #1 Doubles title. The Wolverines’ duo of Mayra Trevino and Elizabeth Zinnante couldn’t quite duplicate that feat, falling in the #2 doubles final to Moore.
On the boys’ side, Lawton High took home 3rd place and Eisenhower tied for 4th. However, Ike laid claim to the only boys 1st-place medal between the two with Josh Phelps winning the Boys #2 Singles crown, with JayShaun Abraham of LHS getting 3rd. Lawton High took home 3rd place in each of the doubles competitions, beating Ike in each case. Jayden Brand and J Reed won 3rd in No. 1 doubles when Ike’s Aldo Hernandez and Casey Ngo had to forfeit. Meanwhile, Dail Kinslow and Draven Alvarado beat Jake Escher and Jayce Fortenbaugh in #2 doubles.