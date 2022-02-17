All three Lawton high schools are sending swimmers to the OSSAA state swim meets this weekend in Edmond.
The eclectic group of 29 athletes (out of 30 who competed at regionals) includes a set of twins, an Army transplant from Hawaii and Lawton High’s first individual state qualifier in seven years.
The Class 5A meet begins today, with MacArthur having several shots at medals, including senior Scotty Strickland. He was part of a 200-yard freestyle relay team that finished 4th at last year’s state meet. He’ll once again compete in relays, but is also a top 8 qualifier in the 100 backstroke, having finished 3rd at regionals in that event. But beyond being a better a swimmer compared to last year, Strickland has taken on more of a leadership role with the team. He helps coach Shannon Grochow, who oversees all three Lawton teams, in keeping the team more organized and focused. Grochow said she elected him team captain because so many of the younger team members look up to him.
“This year, I’m lead captain, so I’m more responsible for rounding up some of the younger swimmers,” Strickland said.
Another swimmer from MacArthur who could make some waves at State is Alyssa Rauscher. While she’s a first-time State qualifier in Oklahoma, she qualified before back in Hawaii. Part of a military family, Rauscher moved to Lawton in July, and her mother didn’t want her to waste any time in finding her way back in the water.
“Literally, the day we moved, my mom said, ‘We’re going to go find you a swim team tomorrow,’” Rauscher said. “We went to the YMCA to find some programs, I met Shannon and next thing I know, we’re doing dry-land conditioning.”
Rauscher finished 3rd in the 100 breaststroke at regionals and considers that event her best chance at a medal. Despite her success, she admits she tends to get nervous and self-critical when it comes to her swimming. That’s where her new-found family at the pool has helped her.
“It’s always going to be stressful for me,” Rauscher said. “But my teammates push me and encourage me.”
The Class 6A meet is set to take place Friday and Saturday, and for the first time in a long time, Eisenhower is competing in Class 6A, along with Lawton High. The Wolverines haven’t necessarily had the same amount of swimming success as MacArthur or Eisenhower, but there are a few young men hoping to change that. The boys relay team of freshman Braedon Jackson, sophomore Luke Williams, senior Eric Saldana and junior Liam Wallace is one of the strongest relay teams LHS has had. They qualified for the 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle and the 200 medley, in which they are 16th in the state. The quartet was essentially assembled thanks to friendly peer pressure. Saldana is in his first year of competitive swimming after being persuaded by Wallace at last year’s tennis regionals, while Williams convinced Jackson to join the swim team this year. Together, they’ve become a force.
“It’s just been consistent effort from each of us as individuals that’s gotten us here,” Wallace said.
Wallace may be the most quiet of the bunch, but might also be the best of the four, having also qualified in the 100 backstroke. If he wins a medal, he’ll be the first Lawton High male swimmer to do so.
As for Eisenhower, it’s been a pair of twins making much of the noise in their first year there. Dalton and Addison Sawyer spent their first two years of high school at Cache, which doesn’t have a swim team. But after two years of swimming for their club team, Bison Aquatic, their family wondered if it would be worth looking at moving to an area where they could compete for a high school. Grochow just so happens to be the coach for Bison Aquatic and before long, it was decided: the Sawyers were headed to Lawton and the twins would swim for Eisenhower.
And they’ve made quite the impact already. Dalton broke the school record for boys 100 backstroke at the area meet. At regionals, he broke his own record with a time of 57.84 seconds.
“Right after my race, before I knew my time, I knew I swam well,” Sawyer said. “I was euphoric. Usually after a race, you’re sore, but I was just sort of numb.”
While Dalton can be extremely competitive, his sister’s personality is often more laid-back. He said he tries to encourage her while not being overbearing.
“I just try to push her sometimes to be the best she can be,” he said.