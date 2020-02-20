Although they might not garner the accolades and attention of counterparts in other sports, a group of high school swimmers is not only raising the popularity and profile of the sport among their peers, they have legitimate chances at bringing home some hardware from this weekend’s state championship meet in Jenks.
But more than just seeking medals, the high schoolers are hoping to increase awareness and interest in the sport, which has already seen a spike in involvement at the high school level in Lawton.
MacArthur and Eisenhower are sending swimmers to the Class 5A state championship meet in Jenks, to be held Friday and Saturday. And despite competing for “rival schools”, the swimmers will all be rooting for one another. Lawton Public Schools has organized its swimming teams so that all three high schools practice together, essentially under one flag, and under one coach, former Lawton High swimmer Shannon Grochow. In her third year as a coach but her second year as head coach of the Lawton teams, Grochow has seen participation numbers double since then. To see the team continue to grow and have success has touched Grochow.
“I’ve coached some of these kids since they were freshmen,” Grochow said. “When I took over, we had 15 to 20 kids. We now have 40.”
The program’s progress can be measured by more than just the increase in participation. MacArthur’s group for the boys 200-yard medley relay finished eighth in the preliminaries at last year’s state competition. In some ways, they weren’t even supposed to be there.
“We qualified, but other teams got disqualified,” Junior Nicholas Saliba said. “This year, we’re actually good. We qualified on our own.”
Not only did the group qualify this year, they’re tipped to possibly finish in the top 5. The quartet of Saliba, his brother Andrew, Austin Urbanski and freshman Harley Rumble finished third at the Edmond Regional two weeks ago and their time ranks sixth among 200-yard relay regional times in Class 5A. For the Salibas and Urbanski, the improvement from the year prior is certainly evident.
“We’re way faster this year,” Urbanski said. “We feel real comfortable.”
It might have taken Rumble a little time to get comfortable to racing for his school, but the ninth-grader is very familiar with swimming competitively. He’s been racing at the state level for several years and says being a part of this team has been a fun new experience.
“It’s been a fun ride so far,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed it.”
While the Mac relay team is making strides, perhaps no local swimmer has garnered more attention than one who wasn’t even living in Oklahoma this time a year ago. Last February, Emma Burnley was a sophomore at Chapin High School in El Paso, Texas. Because of the massive size of the state, Texas has far stricter qualifications when it comes to qualifying for state. After two near misses, Emma found out that her father was being stationed at Fort Sill.
A couple of months after moving to Lawton, Emma enrolled at Eisenhower. Quickly, her talent was evident. At nearly every meet this year, she placed first or second in the 200-yard individual medley, which she admits is her best event. But she has also excelled in the 500-yard freestyle. In fact, she heads to state as the top-ranked swimmer in the state at each of the events.
Predictably, Burnley is seen as the favorite to take home gold in each event, certainly in the 200 IM. But the junior doesn’t see it as an end-all, be-all. In fact, if things don’t go her way, she looks at how it could help.
“I am hoping to do well, and it would be awesome to win,” Burnley said. “If I were to go out and not finish first, it would probably just motivate me more to do better next year, especially because it’s my senior year.”
No matter how many medals they come home with, the Lawton swimmers have already proven that there is a niche for Lawton teens wanting to hit the water. And their unique training circumstances (often all 40 of them, plus the team from Elgin, sharing the Lawton YMCA pool at once) have led to a tight-knit group.
“This team is much closer than any one I’ve been on,” Burnley said. “I’m really appreciative of all the support from my teammates. If we trained separately, I don’t know if it would be as much fun.”