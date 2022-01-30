ALTUS — With regionals on the horizon, Lawton swimmers did their best to prepare at the Southwest Area Championship meet earlier this month.
Eisenhower was led by the duo of twins Addison and Dalton Sawyer. Addison finished first in the 200-meter individual medley, as well as the 100-meter backstroke. In the boys 100 backstroke, Dalton not only finished first, but set a new school record. Individually, he also took home gold in the 50-meter freestyle. Both Addison and Dalton were members of 4th-place 200 medley relay teams, and Dalton was also part of a boys 400-meter freestyle relay team (along with Luke Naberhaus, Cory Bullis and Brayden Ratliff) that finished 3rd. Addison was on a 200 free relay team that finished 4th. Overall, the Ike boys came in 4th and the girls finished 5th.
The Eagles’ 6A rivals from Lawton High had just one swimmer make the medal podium, as Liam Wallace took 2nd place to Dalton Sawyer in the 200-meter backstroke.
In Class 5A, MacArthur’s Alyssa Rauscher went home with several medals. She won the 100-meter backstroke, 2nd in the 200-meter freestyle and joined Adria Benoit, Nour Bou Alwan and Harleigh Strickland on the 200-meter medley team that finished 3rd.
Bou Alwan took home 3rd in the 100-meter butterfly, while Strickland finished 3rd in the 400 freestyle. On the boys’ side, the 200-meter relay team of Chris Chandler, Walker Blackmon, Daniel Saliba and Scott Strickland took home 3rd place. Overall, the Mac girls finished 4th and boys 5th.
The teams will head to their respective regional meets this Friday, all of which will be held at the Edmond Public Schools Aquatic Center. Ticket information is available on the OSSAA website.