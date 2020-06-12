Races have been running at Lawton Speedway for about three weeks now. And despite COVID-19-related guidelines and weather pushing races back, things have gone swimmingly on the whole.
Even with only 50-percent capacity allowed, the Speedway has still drawn nearly 2,500 fans to each race. Among the highlights was the All Star Circuit of Champions, featuring NASCAR legend Tony Stewart and two-time Top-10 Cup Standings finisher Kyle Larson. The event was initially scheduled for last Thursday, but weather caused a series of delays for various events, leading to the Circuit of Champions to be postponed until Saturday and eventually Monday. Larson, currently suspended by NASCAR, won the 410 winged sprints event, while Kale Westover and Chase Vineyard took home first in the limited modified events. Even with the delays, the crowds were consistent, wanting to experience racing again.
“It was pretty full,” Speedway promoter Marcy Davis said. “It was great.”
The Speedway was open with stipulations, asking spectators in the grandstands to sit six feet apart and stand six feet apart in lines. And while guests are expected to follow the guidelines and are encouraged to wear masks, Davis said it is ultimately up to the customers as to what they do.
“Nobody has said anything if there have been issues,” Davis said. “It’s hard to police that, I can’t afford to hire someone to go up and down and check if people are sitting where they’re supposed to.”
Among the casualties of all the re-scheduling has been Comanche County Night. Davis said that she hopes to reschedule it for early August.
Although pleased with the crowds thus far, Davis did say she is glad that the Circuit of Champions is the last specialty event the speedway will host until the ASCS Sooner Region Winged-Car Racing circuit comes on Saturday, June 20.
“It has been hectic, trying to do mid-week races, along with our weekly Saturday races,” Davis said. “It’s just starting to settle down to where we just have our regular Saturday races.”
Lawton Speedway will host its regularly-scheduled racing series on Saturday, featuring IMCA 305 RaceSaver Sprints, USRA Limited Mods, USRA Modifieds and Mini Stocks. Gates open at 6 p.m., with races starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for seniors (60+), $8 for kids 12-15, $8 with a military ID, $2 for kids 6-11 and free for all children ages 5 and under. Pit passes are $30, but free for children under 2, though parents must sign a waiver.