OKLAHOMA CITY — The boys tennis teams from Eisenhower and MacArthur competed in regional tournaments on Monday and each had players qualify for this weekend’s state tournament in Oklahoma City at the Will Rogers Tennis Center.
The Eisenhower boys will advance as a team, finishing second place in its regional.
The Eagles were at Oklahoma City, where Jacob Phelps won the boys 1 singles regional event. His triplet brother, Josh, took 1st place at number 2 singles. Benjamin Bear and Jake Eschler also qualified for state in the number 2 doubles division. They finished 2nd.
MacArthur made the short drive to Duncan and qualified both of its doubles teams for state. The number one doubles team of Christian Shoemate and Alex Weaver finished at 3rd place for the Highlanders. Teammates at the number two doubles spot for Mac was Kolby Kemna and Nathan Thornton with a third-place finish.