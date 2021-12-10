DUNCAN — Lawton High’s girls team and the Lawton Eisenhower boys drew early games in the first round of the annual Southern Oklahoma Invitational basketball tournament in Duncan, which got rolling on Thursday. And both representatives from Lawton Public Schools were victims of close losses on Thursday.
The Lawton High girls couldn’t quite finish off a comeback attempt against Cache, losing 40-37. In the game before them, the Eisenhower boys missed four free throws down the stretch in a 44-41 loss to Douglass. Both teams will once again play morning games on Friday, with Lawton High playing Capitol Hill at 10 a.m. and the Ike boys facing Cache at 11:30 a.m. after the Bulldogs were on the wrong side of a 77-53 result against Bishop McGuinness.
Lawton High girls show fight, unable to finish rally
The Lawton High girls held Cache to just two points in a sloppy 1st quarter. But the Bulldogs bounced back in the 2nd, with four players making field goals. Led by Lily Robinson’s 7 points in the frame, Cache carried an 18-13 lead into halftime.
“The second quarter had kind of been our Achilles’ heel this year,” Lawton High girls coach Ron Booth said. “I don’t really know what to put that on. We get into a situation where maybe we start to panic a little bit, or the game starts flowing and we try to speed it up more than it needs to be sped up.”
A Kelsey Gaines 3-pointer in the early stages of the fourth quarter extended Cache’s lead to 31-22. But the Bulldogs struggled for a bit with the Wolverines’ size, as two put-backs from Lawton High center Liz Omusinde, plus a 3-pointer from Dalena Fisher, cut the lead to four. Omusinde made another basket, but missed baskets by Fisher and Liz’s sister Yuniah Omusinde kept the score at 37-31.
Despite offensive rebound after offensive rebound, Lawton High would not be able to make another field goal until there were just 17 seconds left. But by then, the deficit was five. Even when Cache fouled Fisher on a 3-point shot and she made the three resulting free-throw attempts, it proved to be a bridge too far with 4.5 seconds left. Still, it was hard for Booth to be too upset.
“The thing I see, these girls have developed so much heart. They dig deep now,” Booth said. “I’m proud of the growth I’ve seen in the two-plus years I’ve been with them.”
Fisher finished with 20 points, while Liz Omusinde had 8. Kloe Heidebrecht led Cache with 15 points, nine of which came from the free throw line.
Free throw woes doom Ike boys
In a four-possession stretch in the 4th quarter, Eisenhower’s offense produced missed free throws, missed free throws, a turnover and a travel. Those sorts of missed opportunities prevented the Eagles from taking advantage of mistakes from the Trojans down the stretch.
Kobe Johnson and Cory McClelland each made three 3-pointers for Ike.