With two talented, competitive pitchers taking the mound and two teams hungry to prove themselves against their rival, Monday’s MacArthur-Eisenhower game had the makings of a captivating contest.
Still, those in attendance got far more than they could have asked for as the two Lawton rivals endured a drama-filled pitchers’ duel that went into extra innings, with an error in the 9th inning allowing Carlton Brierton to score and the Highlanders to finally put an end to game and claim a 3-2 victory on the east side.
The two teams threw their senior aces, with MacArthur sending Colby Flood to the mound and Eisenhower calling on Marshon Williams. Both proved their worth early, as Flood struck out the side in the first inning and Williams overcame a leadoff single by Tony Puccino on Williams’ first pitch to retire the next three batters.
Williams then provided the Eagles with some life at the plate, getting a single and eventually advancing to third base on a steal and passed ball. But third base is where he would stay as Ike couldn’t capitalize, a theme that would haunt both teams, but especially the Eagles, throughout the game.
The pitchers made sure the offenses remained quiet nearly all game. Flood went eight innings, striking out 13 batters and only walking one. Williams threw into the ninth inning and struck out 8. It was, in many ways, what both coaches expected.
“There’s two really good pitchers pitching right there,” MacArthur head coach Rodney DeLong said. “That Marshon kid, he’s been tough on everyone. He just gets stronger as the game goes on, had a good breaking ball, good live fastball, he did an outstanding job against us.
“(Colby) was rock-solid. He wanted the ball, he wanted to throw today. Good win on his part. He just went right at them.”
After 2 1/2 innings of scoreless ball, the Highlanders injected some offense in the proceedings in the bottom of the 3rd. A Gage Graham walk was followed by a Puccino double. Flood then doubled, bringing in both Graham and Puccino, giving the game its first two runs and the hosts a 2-0 lead.
Eisenhower sought a quick response. After Carson Cooksey led the 4th off with a single and advanced to second base on an error, the next two batters struck out. But when Connor Collins made it to first base on a throwing error, it allowed Cooksey to score, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
With that margin still at just one run in the top of the 6th, the Eagles appeared to have a golden opportunity. A walk was followed by two base hits, loading the bases with no outs. But Connor Collins flew out and Greg Curtis’ grounder was thrown home to get the force out and prevent Cooksey from scoring. Up stepped Thomas Richards, who had struggled at the plate up to that point in the game. But on the first pitch he saw, Richards slapped it into left field, scoring Justin Strickland. However, that would be the only run Ike could produce that inning, with the next batter striking out.
MacArthur appeared to have a game-winning chance of its own in the bottom of the 7th. After the first batter grounded out, Tyler Seymour got aboard on a base-hit bunt. Gage Graham moved Seymour on a sacrifice bunt. Eisenhower head coach Jay Vermillion then intentionally walked Puccino, who was 3 for 3 on the day with two doubles.
The decision appeared to backfire, as the first pitch to Colby Flood was roped into right field and fell for a hit. But Eisenhower right fielder Isaak “Tank” Barber fired the ball home to get Seymour, who was attempting to score from second.
The game entered extras and each team began its 8th inning with the first batter getting aboard, but the following three getting out. Mac actually had two runners on after Josh Santos was intentionally walked with one out to provide a force-out and/or double-play opportunity. Sure enough, Caden Tahbonemah lined a ball directly at the pitcher Williams, who caught it on the fly, pivoted and threw it to first to double up Santos to end the inning.
After Ike left a runner stranded on 3rd to end the top of the 9th, Mac looked to the bottom of its order to provide a winning ending. And after Carlton Brierton was hit by a pitch, Tyler Seymour hit a come-backer to the mound, which Williams threw past first base, allowing Brierton to advance to third. And when Graham’s grounder to shortstop was misplayed by Cooksey, Brierton made it home safely and set off celebrations among the green-and-gold faithful.
After losing the Bo Bowman Invitational championship to the Highlanders early in the month by a tally of 16-6, the Eagles put out a much stronger showing on Monday, something both coaches expected.
“We felt like we had a couple of opportunities to go win it,” Eisenhower coach Jay Vermillion said. “We just didn’t get the breaks we want, but tough, hard-fought ballgame.”
The two teams meet again today at Eisenhower, first pitch set for 1:30 p.m.