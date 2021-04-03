It all seemed pretty clear by late Friday afternoon who would play in the finals of the Bo Bowman Invitational, but the late games complicated matters just a bit.
Eisenhower clinched its spot by dominating Elgin 11-3 behind a stellar day from Marshon Williams, both at the plate and on the mound. The Eagles then found themselves in a battle with host and city rival Lawton High before mounting a late rally to win 12-8.
On the east side of town, Eisenhower's other city rival, MacArthur, finished top in Pool B, but only by the slimmest margins. The Highlanders took care of business against Cache in the morning game, seemingly paving their path to the championship game. But the Highlanders got all they wanted from Ada in the late game, having to come back to tie the game at 5 after 4 innings before Mac errors and mishaps allowed the Cougars to score two runs and hang on for a 7-5 win.
That gave Cache, MacArthur and Ada all 3-1 records for pool play, but Mac finished first on run differential. The Highlanders will face Eisenhower at 2 p.m. today at Lawton High School for the championship. Cache and Elgin will face one another in the third-place game at noon, also at Lawton High.
Also on Friday, Altus beat Lawton High 7-2 in Pool A, while Anadarko, dealing with a depleted roster, forfeited its matchups with Altus and Elgin. In Pool B, Cache beat Comanche 10-6, Comanche beat Guymon 6-2 and Ada run-ruled Guymon by a tally of 15-1.
Here is a recap of some of Friday's action:
EISENHOWER 11, ELGIN 3
EISENHOWER 12, LAWTON HIGH 8
After scoring a run on a Marshon Williams RBI single in the first inning, Ike broke things open in the second. After two hit batters and a fielders choice, freshman Andre Amantine singled home a run. That brought up leadoff hitter Caiden Smalls, who sent a pitch high and deep, over the left-field fence for a 3-run homer. Will Trachte and Justin Strickland both got base hits, with Strickland later scoring on another RBI single by Williams to cap a 5-run inning and give Ike a 6-0 lead.
The Owls cut the deficit thanks to a two-run single by Braeden Moreland, who later scored on a sacrifice by Phillip Pryor.
But the Eagles put up another 5-spot in the 3rd, thanks to doubles by Williams and Carson Cooksey.
Williams was also the key figure for Ike on the mound, throwing the full five innings, striking out 7. Rather than try to keep his No. 1 pitcher fresh for a potential title game, Eisenhower coach Jay Vermillion knew he needed to beat a tough Elgin team to even get that far, and chose to throw his ace against the Owls. It was a moment Vermillion knew the senior was ready for.
"This was his best performance. This is what we've waited on from him. We knew he had it in him, we just haven't had him perform at this level," Vermillion said. "It was a good day and good time for it."
Williams continued his hot streak at the plate against Lawton High, and the Eagles continued their habit of scoring runs in bunches, putting up 6 in the first. But the Wolverines fought back, powered by 6 RBI from senior first baseman JW DeSilver and 3 RBI by fellow senior Evan Wiley. In the top of the 4th, DeSilver drove in Wiley and Keegan Jendersek, giving LHS an 8-7 lead. Things began to look like they were going the Wolverines' way as the first two Ike batters of the bottom half of the 4th flied out. But once again, Williams rose to the occasion, hitting a double. After Cooksey also got on base, Greg Curtis drove both Eagles home to retake the lead at 9-8.
Ike made sure the win was sealed by getting three more insurance runs in the 5th inning, with Justin Strickland driving in two and Williams, who finished the day 7 for 7 over the course of two games, driving in another.
Eisenhower has been a mainstay in the Bowman, but rarely a title game participant. Thanks to four consecutive wins, the Eagles have a chance to not just play for the title, but win it.
"It would mean more than anybody knows," Vermillion said. "I'd love to win it, not for me, but I want it for (the players). It would be something these kids could be proud of for the rest of their lives."
MACARTHUR 9, CACHE 1
ADA 7, MACARTHUR 5
MacArthur pitcher Colby Flood kept the Cache bats quiet all day, striking out 10 Bulldogs while the rest of his teammates scored consistently through the first three innings.
Mac got on the board with a triple in the first inning by Eli Goodner that scored two runs. Jackson Shirkey beat out a throw for an infield single that brought Goodner home to make it 3-0.
In the second inning, Earl Moseby drove in Clark Carlton on fielders choice. In the third, Kage Zeller had an RBI double as the Highlanders built a 6-0 lead through three innings, tacking on three more insurance runs late.
Like Eisenhower, Mac appeared to have one foot already in the finals, and got more they expected or wanted in their 6 p.m. game. After falling behind 1-0, Mac got on the board when Jackson Shirkey bunted and the throw-out attempt hit Shirkey and allowed Goodner to score the first of three runs in the 2nd inning thanks to several Cougar errors.
But Ada's Zac Carroll had two doubles on the night, including one that drove in two runs in the fourth inning to give Ada its first lead. Mac tied the game at 5, but an error allowed Jack Morris to get aboard and advance base runner Cade Sliger to third base. Sliger scored on a passed ball and Morris later scored on a second Mac error of the inning.