Everyone went home a winner Monday from Lawton’s first Buddies at the Ballfield games.
The games, held at Miracle Field in Elmer Thomas Park, featured special needs students from Lawton’s three high schools and their buddies. The game was the brainchild of Lawton REASN (Recreation and Events Association for Special Needs), a new organization designed get special needs children involved in recreation.
“The goal is to link with other special needs organizations to promote recreation needs and to put on a few of our own,” said Daniel Wall, an employee of Lawton Public Schools who emceed Monday’s baseball game.
Buddies at the Ballfield was the first event for the new organization. Wall said about 50 Lawton Public Schools athletes signed up for the game. Each high school brought a unified team, a mix of special needs students and their buddies.
But baseball wasn’t the only event on the agenda Monday. Students were fed lunch courtesy of AMBUCS and Island Snow Cones provided a tasty treat. Lawton Play registered the players and face painting also was available.
REASN is a group of individuals dedicated to networking with local and national organizations to create more events and activities for the inclusion of the Special Needs community. Its mission is to promote a more inclusive and accessible community for individuals with disabilities by providing opportunities for socialization, recreation and personal growth.