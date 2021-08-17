Lawton Rangers Rodeo
All-around cowboy: Wyatt Muggli, $132, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Jess Pope, 90 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Bad Influence, $3,772; 2. Kaycee Feild, 89, $2,892; 3. Garrett Shadbolt, 88.5, $2,137; 4. Richmond Champion, 88, $1,383; 5. Tilden Hooper, 86.5, $880; 6. Seth Hardwick, 85, $629; 7. (tie) Mason Clements and Cole Franks, 84, $440 each.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Denard Butler, 3.5 seconds, $1,957; 2. Brandon Harrison, 3.7, $1,619; 3. (tie) Jacob Edler and Sam Goings, 4.1, $1,113 each; 5. Jay Williamson, 4.2, $607; 6. Chase Crane, 4.5, $337. Second round: 1. (tie) Jule Hazen and Cody Harmon, 3.8 seconds, $1,788 each; 3. Don Payne, 3.9, $1,282; 4. Stockton Graves, 4.0, $945; 5. (tie) Sterling Wallace and Travis Burgett, 4.1, $472 each. Average: 1. Denard Butler, 8.0 seconds on two head, $2,935; 2. Sam Goings, 9.3, $2,429; 3. Jarek VanPetten, 9.5, $1,923; 4. Justin Morehouse, 9.8, $1,417; 5. Chase Crane, 9.9, $911; 6. Tory Johnson, 12.3, $506.
Team roping: First round: 1. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 4.5 seconds, $1,900 each; 2. Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich, 4.7, $1,573; 3. Marcus Theriot/Jim Ross Cooper, 4.8, $1,245; 4. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 5.0, $917; 5. (tie) Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan and Casey Hicks/Steve Orth, 5.2, $459 each. Second round: 1. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.3 seconds, $1,900 each; 2. Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 4.7, $1,573; 3. Levi Simpson/Tyler Worley, 4.9, $1,245; 4. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 5.2, $917; 5. Jake Clay/Billie Jack Saebens, 5.4, $590; 6. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 5.5, $328. Average: 1. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 9.7 seconds on two head, $2,851 each; 2. Marcus Theriot/Jim Ross Cooper, 10.5, $2,359; 3. Brandon Webb/Kollin VonAhn, 11.4, $1,868; 4. Jake Clay/Billie Jack Saebens, 13.8, $1,376; 5. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 14.3, $885; 6. Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich, 15.1, $491.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Brody Cress, 87.5 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Nutrena's Full Deck, $4,033; 2. CoBurn Bradshaw, 85.5, $3,092; 3. Jesse Wright, 85, $2,285; 4. Wyatt Casper, 83.5, $1,479; 5. Kobyn Williams, 82.5, $941; 6. Ryder Wright, 82, $672; 7. Parker Fleet, 81.5, $538; 8. Kole Ashbacher, 81, $403.
Tie-down roping: 1. Bryson Sechrist, 8.3 seconds, $5,001; 2. Riley Pruitt, 8.5, $4,474; 3. Richard Newton, 8.6, $3,948; 4. Zack Jongbloed, 8.9, $3,422; 5. Andrew Burks, 9.0, $2,895; 6. Haven Meged, 9.3, $2,369; 7. Kincade Henry, 9.4, $1,842; 8. Clay McCuistion, 9.5, $1,316; 9. Tyson Durfey, 9.6, $790; 10. (tie) Wyatt Muggli and Shad Mayfield, 9.8, $132 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Jessica Routier, 17.01 seconds, $3,910; 2. Emily Miller-Beisel, 17.03, $3,128; 3. Wenda Johnson, 17.13, $2,542; 4. Hailey Kinsel, 17.18, $1,955; 5. Shali Lord, 17.20, $1,564; 6. Katie Pascoe, 17.24, $1,173; 7. Leslie Smalygo, 17.29, $978; 8. (tie) Sidney Forrest and Deb Guelly, 17.30, $831 each; 10. Jessi Fish, 17.31, $684; 11. Shelley Morgan, 17.36, $587; 12. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.42, $489; 13. Paige Jones, 17.48, $391; 14. Nellie Miller, 17.52, $293; 15. (tie) Jana Bean and Jill Wilson, 17.54, $98 each.
Bull riding: * 1. Josh Frost, 92 points on Powder River Rodeo's Chiseled, $4,555; 2. Trey Benton III, 90, $3,571; 3. Trevor Kastner, 85, $2,728; 4. Clayton Sellars, 81, $1,884; 5. Laramie Mosley, 75, $1,322; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).