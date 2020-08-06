Lawton Rangers Rodeo

Bareback bronc riding

Wednesday’s leaders

Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 86.5 on Sammy Andrews Firewater. Cauy Poole, Redmond, Ore., 81. Wyatt Bloom, Belgrade, Mont, 78.

Steer wrestling

Wednesday’s leaders

Cole Edge, Durant, 4.0. Allen Tucker, Oak Hill, Calif., 4.2.

Overall standings

1. Cade Goodman, Waelder, Texas, 3.8 seconds; 2. Cole Edge, Durant, 4.0. 3, Denell Henderson, Demascas, Ark., 4.1; 4, tie, Tucker Allen, Oak View, Calif., 4.2; 5. Tyrel Cline, Henessey, 4.3; 6. Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss., 4.4; 7. Nick Guy, Sparta Wisc., 4.5.

Saddle bronc riding

Wednesday’s leaders

Spencer Wright, Milford Utah, 83 on Beutler and Sons Parlor House. Shad Etbauer, Goodwell, 75.5.

Team roping

Wednesday’s leaders

Garrett Tonozzi, Lampassas, Texas, and Dustin Davis, Terrell, Texas, 4.6.

Overall Leaders

1, tie, Garrett Tonozzi, Lampassas, Texas, and Dustin Davis, Terrell, Texas, 4.6; Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.6 seconds. 3. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 4.8. 4. (tie) Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II and Cory Kidd V/Clay Futrell, 5.0 each; 5. (tie) Luke Brown/Patrick Smith and Casey Tew/Jared Fillmore, 5.1 each.

Tie-down roping

Wednesday’s leaders

Bryce Barney, Carthage, Texas, 9.4.

Overall leaders

1. (tie) Timber Moore, Aubry, Texas, and Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alberta, 8.6 seconds each; 3. (tie) Ben Robinson, Red Deer County, Alberta, and Marcos Costa, Menard, Texas, 8.7 each; 5. Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., 9.0; 6. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 9.2.

Barrel racing

Wednesday’s leaders

Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.90 (arena record). Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampassas, Texas, 17.06.

Overall leaders

1. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.90 (arena record). 2, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., 16.98 seconds; 3, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampassas, Texas, 17.06. 4, Kassie Mowry, Dublinm, Texas, 17.18. 5, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, 17.20; 6. Michelle Alley, Madisonville, Texas, 17.40; 7. Hollie Etbauer, Edmond, 17.42;

Bull riding

Wednesday’s leaders

Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 84 on Powder River’s 723E.

