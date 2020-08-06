Lawton Rangers Rodeo
Bareback bronc riding
Wednesday’s leaders
Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 86.5 on Sammy Andrews Firewater. Cauy Poole, Redmond, Ore., 81. Wyatt Bloom, Belgrade, Mont, 78.
Steer wrestling
Wednesday’s leaders
Cole Edge, Durant, 4.0. Allen Tucker, Oak Hill, Calif., 4.2.
Overall standings
1. Cade Goodman, Waelder, Texas, 3.8 seconds; 2. Cole Edge, Durant, 4.0. 3, Denell Henderson, Demascas, Ark., 4.1; 4, tie, Tucker Allen, Oak View, Calif., 4.2; 5. Tyrel Cline, Henessey, 4.3; 6. Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss., 4.4; 7. Nick Guy, Sparta Wisc., 4.5.
Saddle bronc riding
Wednesday’s leaders
Spencer Wright, Milford Utah, 83 on Beutler and Sons Parlor House. Shad Etbauer, Goodwell, 75.5.
Team roping
Wednesday’s leaders
Garrett Tonozzi, Lampassas, Texas, and Dustin Davis, Terrell, Texas, 4.6.
Overall Leaders
1, tie, Garrett Tonozzi, Lampassas, Texas, and Dustin Davis, Terrell, Texas, 4.6; Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.6 seconds. 3. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 4.8. 4. (tie) Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II and Cory Kidd V/Clay Futrell, 5.0 each; 5. (tie) Luke Brown/Patrick Smith and Casey Tew/Jared Fillmore, 5.1 each.
Tie-down roping
Wednesday’s leaders
Bryce Barney, Carthage, Texas, 9.4.
Overall leaders
1. (tie) Timber Moore, Aubry, Texas, and Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alberta, 8.6 seconds each; 3. (tie) Ben Robinson, Red Deer County, Alberta, and Marcos Costa, Menard, Texas, 8.7 each; 5. Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., 9.0; 6. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 9.2.
Barrel racing
Wednesday’s leaders
Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.90 (arena record). Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampassas, Texas, 17.06.
Overall leaders
1. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.90 (arena record). 2, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., 16.98 seconds; 3, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampassas, Texas, 17.06. 4, Kassie Mowry, Dublinm, Texas, 17.18. 5, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, 17.20; 6. Michelle Alley, Madisonville, Texas, 17.40; 7. Hollie Etbauer, Edmond, 17.42;
Bull riding
Wednesday’s leaders
Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 84 on Powder River’s 723E.