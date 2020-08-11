Lawton Rangers Rodeo
Bareback bronc riding
Final standings
1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 90 on Beutler and Son’s Killer Bee (arena record), $4053.75. 2, Will Lowe, Amarillo, Texas, 87 on Tic Tac, $3,107.86. 3, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 86.5 on Sammy Andrews Firewater, $2,229.12. 3, Seth Lee Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 84 on Beutler and Son’s Nutrena’s Little Jet, $1,486.37. 4, tie, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 81; Tanner Aus, 81, and Cauy Poole, Redmond, Ore., 81, $720.66 each. 8, Will Martin, Goodwell, 80.
Steer wrestling
Final standings
1, tie, Reed Kraeger, Elwood, Neb., 3.8; and Cade Goodman, Waelder, Texas, 3.8 seconds, $3,637.80 each; 3. Weston Winkers, Nelson, Neb., 3.9, $3,101.50. 4, Cole Edge, Durant, 4.0, $2,637.30. 5, Denell Henderson, Demascas, Ark., 4.1, $2,223.10. 6, Tucker Allen, Oak View, Calif., 4.2, $1,890.
Saddle bronc riding
Final standings
1, Jacobs Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86 on Nutrena’s Rage $4,032.60. 2, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 84.5 on Sammy Andrews’ Cracker Jack, $3,091.66. 3, tie, Lefty Holman, Visalia, Calif., 83 on Beutler and Son’s Pretty Boy Floyd and Spencer Wright, Milford Utah, 83 on Beutler and Sons Parlor House, $1,881.88. 5, tie, Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M., 82.5. Jesse Bail, 82.5; and Ryder Wright, 82.5, $716.90 each. 8, Cody Demoss, $403.26.
Team roping
Final standings
1, Bubba Buckaloo/Cole Davidson, 4.0 seconds, $5,581.25 each. 2, Cody Snow/Junior Noguira, 4.3, $4,993.75. 3, Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 4.5, $4,406.25. 4, tie, Garrett Tonozzi, Lampassas, Texas, and Dustin Davis, Terrell, Texas, 4.6; Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.6 seconds, $3,525.00 each. 6. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 4.8 $2,643.75.
Tie-down roping
Final standings
1, (tie) Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.6; Timber Moore, Aubry, Texas, and Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alberta, 8.6 seconds each, $4,666.16 each; 4. (tie) Ben Robinson, Red Deer County, Alberta, and Marcos Costa, Menard, Texas, 8.7, $3,293.76; 6. Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., 9.0, $2,470.32. 7. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 9.2, $1,921.36. 8, Kody Mahaffey, 9.5, $1,372.40.
Barrel racing
Final standings
1, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.90 (standard pattern record), $4,950.98. 2, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 16.92, $3,960.78. 3, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., 16.98 seconds, $3,218.13. 4, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampassas, Texas, 17.06, $2,475.49. 5, tie, Sabra O’Quinn and Cassidy Kruse Dean, 17.0, $1,732.84 each. 7, Danyelle Campbell, 17.10, $1,237.74. 8, Emily Miller, 17.14, $1,113.97.
Bull riding
Final standings
1, Trevor Kastner, Roff, 88 on Beutler and Son’s Muley Madness, $4.380.34. 2, Colton Byrum, Fort Scott, Kan., 86.5 on Powder River’s Crap Shoot, $3,437.50. 3, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 85.5 on Beutler and Son’s Smoke Stack, $2,540.82. 4, Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 84 on Powder River’s 723E, $1,644.06. 5, tie, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 83. Maverick Potter, Waxahachie, Texas, 83; and Roscoe Jarbo, New Plymouth, Idaho, 83, $797.12. 8, Chase Dougherty, 82, $448.38.