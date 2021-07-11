Members of the Lawton Rangers found a host of new friends last year when that group decided to host its annual rodeo while many other committees canceled their events during the COVID-19 surge.
The Rangers Rodeo went off without a hitch, drawing a huge field of competitors and huge crowds for all four performances. The news was better weeks later when there was no surge in COVID cases.
The Rangers are hoping that all those new contestants who showed up last year will make a return trip to Lawton this year when the 83rd Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo is held Aug. 11 to 14 at the LO Ranch Arena.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. each night and the Rangers have kept their popular schedule intact, starting with the “$5 carload night” on Wednesday, Aug. 11. The Rangers will also have Pink Night on Thursday, Aug. 12 where $1 from each ticket sold will go to help the Leah Fitch Cancer Center. Friday, Aug. 13 will be Military Night where the Army will be featured in the opening ceremonies and it is hoped that Fort Sill trainees will once again be permitted to attend that performance. And on Saturday, Aug. 14, it will be championship night where the top times and scores will be determined and contestants will start getting checks from the purse that should be well beyond $150,000.
That purse will include $10,000 added money in each of the seven rodeo events: Bareback bronc riding, team roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, women’s barrel racing and bull riding.
The field will begin taking shape on Tuesday, July 13, when the PROCOM entry books open at 11 a.m. and remain open until 11 a.m. Friday, July 16.
Once the entry list is completed, primary stock contractor Beutler and Son Rodeo Company of Elk City will start preparing its stock list and as is normally the case, at least one or two sub-contractors will be needed if the entry list reaches the level it has been in recent years.
Many Southwest Oklahoma rodeo fans have been getting plenty of action on television this summer as the Cowboy Channel has been conducting its “100 rodeos in 100 days” promotion in recent weeks and that will continue this week with more big rodeos including the Calgary Stampede that started Friday, July 9 and will run until July 18.
After that comes a host of big rodeos including Colorado Springs (July 14-19), Sheridan, Wyo. (July 14-17), and the “Daddy of ‘Em All, the Cheyenne Frontier Days (July 24-Aug. 1).
While those upcoming rodeos are among the richest in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), there have already been some big events in recent weeks as part of the “Cowboy Christmas” period around the Fourth of July.
The good news is that several area contestants have been enjoying some success, especially in the tie-down roping. Currently Comanche’s Ryan Jarrett is in 10th place in that event with earnings of $44,120. Just one spot behind Jarrett is Apache’s Hunter Herrin who has earned $43,506 thus far this season, including picking up a big check by winning the National Circuit Finals title earlier in the season. Jarrett and Herrin both competed in the National Finals Rodeo last year in Arlington, Texas, and both are in good position to make it again this year.
Herrin dazzled the crowd at the famed Calgary Stampede Friday with a time of 6.6, just three-tenths a second off the arena record. Herrin earned $5,500 for first, opening up a great opportunity to make it back for the semifinals. Herrin had the worst draw of the second performance Saturday but he pulled out a 9.6 and when a host of top contestants failed to make the grade, Herrin claimed fifth and earned another check, this one for $1,500, aiding his cause even more. Cory Solomon won Saturday’s round with a 7.1. The biggest surprise was former world champion Shane Hanchey who got a break when the barrier fouled on his first calf but he jerked his second calf to the ground and took a no time, putting him in jeopardy of not advancing. The Pool A contestants will return for two more performances before the Pool B contestants show up Monday for their four rounds of competition.
In saddle bronc riding Comanche’s Colt Gordon is earning some checks now and then and has climbed to 33rd with earnings of $15,636. Gordon had some injury issues last season but is riding well of late and getting some good draws. Gordon was in the lead at the Rooftop Rodeo in Estes Park, Colo., entering Saturday’s final performance after he posted an 81.5 on Cervi Brothers’ Evil Genius earlier in the week. He was ahead of such greats as Ryder Wright, Wyatt Casper and Isaac Diaz and should stand to get a good chunk of cash after the final results are posted later today.
Beating Ryder Wright is big news these days as the Wyoming cowboy has jumped out to a good lead in that event with earnings of $112,734. Brother Stetson Wright is close behind with earnings of $94, 427.
One young cowboy who this writer enjoyed spending time with three years ago at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas is Dawson Hay who is giving the Wright boys a stern challenge. Hay has earned $62,144 and is about to pick up several more checks at the end of this week. Hays is the son of legendary Canadian Rod Hay and Lawtonian Delbert Warren and yours truly got to spend an enjoyable evening with Rod and Dawson after the young cowboy had ridden Sue City Sue to win a go-round at the Finals. Sue City Sue is owned by my nephew Maury Tate of Apache and that mare is one of the stars in his “Mo” Betta herd of great bucking stock.
After listening to Rod Hay entertain us for a half-hour, Warren and I could tell that young Dawson has all the makings of a world champion and this might just be his season. But Hay’s first ride at Calgary was not enjoyable as he was thrown down hard by one of the young broncs from the Calgary herd.
The sad thing, though, is that the Wrights and Hays – Dawson’s older brother Logan is also a top saddle bronc rider – will probably not make it to Lawton this year because most of the top saddle bronc riders stay up north this time of the year where the biggest money is being awarded at the Farm City Rodeo in Hermiston, Ore. That rodeo adds $17,500 per event and that is a big draw this time of the year. Sikeston, Mo., has a big rodeo at the same time as Lawton and that does help bring more contestants south since they can make both Lawton and Sikeston without a great deal of extra travel.
But that is where those friendships the Rangers made with contestants last year could sure help when the cowboys and cowgirls are making their entries this week. That hamburger that Wayne Bales, Richard Joyner and the others who helped with the hospitality area handed out last August is something that may stick in their minds.
The bottom line, though, is often how many fans are in the bleachers and when Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma fans turned out in huge numbers last year it had to make an impression on the contestants who made the drive to Lawton while many other committees were sitting idle.
That’s why the Rangers and their loyal sponsors deserve a great deal of credit for showing up big last year. If you get a rodeo program, make sure to thank those sponsors who have helped Lawton climb to one of the top 50 rodeos in the world.
And when the Cowboy Channel comes to Lawton to showcase the Rangers Rodeo, make sure that you show up and make as much noise as possible. That’s what drives this effort by the Cowboy Channel, the fans who want to see all these great rodeos and it’s great to see Lawton right near the top of the pack.