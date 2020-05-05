After a shorter-than-usual season, soccer players from the three LPS high schools earned recognition from the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association late last week.
The OSCA hosts All-State games each summer, and while the status of the 2020 All-State games is up in the air, more than 20 Lawton soccer players learned on Friday that they earned All-District or All-State honors.
Lawton High seniors Micah Avendano and Demarcus Andrews both earned honorable mention consideration for the Class 6A West boys All-State team, while teammates Maverick Gonzales, Ramon Daniel Pena, Josue Alex Otterro Franco and Ruben Martinez earned All-District honors.
Lawton High girls players Latalyia Qutaishat and Aiyana Scott were named Class 6A West All-State members, while Taryn Taylor, Janet Eldridge and Madison Wadleigh were named to the All-District team.
At the Class 5A level, Landen Augusta and Seth Rachid will represent the Eisenhower boys on the 5A West All-State team, while Emilio Navarro was named an alternate. Aldo Hernandez, Devin Dollins, LeAndre Tucker and Ryder Claborn were named All-District, while David Yun, Joseph Yun, Ryan Ellis and Hayden Fogel garnered All-District Honorable Mention.
Four Ike girls earned All-District recognition, as Iris Wright, Elena Price, Reagen Brandenburg and Caliegh James were honored.
MacArthur saw Cameron Frisbee and Alex Williams named to the Class 5A West boys All-State team, while Austin Webb was named an alternate and Brayden Scroggins, Evan Rafferty, Andrew Celedon and Clay Pritchett were named honorable mention. Frisbee, Williams, Pritchett and Webb are joined by Victor Martinez on the All-District team.
The Mac girls will be represented on the All-State team by Rayne Hudson and Brooklyn Hays, with Courtney Clark as an alternate. Hudson and Hays also made the All-District team, joined by Alexis Ross and Janae McBroom.