After some years away, the Oklahoma High School Rodeo Association (OHSRA) made its return to Lawton this weekend to kick off its 2021-22 season.
Two weeks after hosting its annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo, the LO Ranch Arena is playing host to 175 of the top high school riders and ropers from Oklahoma and beyond. After a full slate of events on Saturday, there will be another full day of rodeo at the arena today, beginning at 10 a.m.
The event marked the beginning of a 9-event season that will culminate in June with the state finals in Chickasha. OHSRA president Jeff Todd said it had been a while since the association had stopped in Lawton, but the facilities, plus the fervor for rodeo in Western Oklahoma, just made too much sense.
“We kind of rotate (locations),” Todd said. We go to communities that support us, and Marty and Kelly New, who are with the Lawton Rangers, they raised the support to have us here. And we’re happy to be here.”
As the name would suggest, the OHSRA largely attracts athletes from Oklahoma, but also from parts of Texas, Arkansas and Kansas. This weekend, riders came from as far as Southeast Kansas and as close as Apache, Comanche, Chattanooga and Lawton itself. Regardless of where the young riders came from, nearly all of them came accompanied by family or friends. As Todd pointed out, behind every young athlete is a supportive family willing to travel, willing to pitch in for equipment and willing to support their son or daughter in a sport that is often passed on like a family heirloom.
“This isn’t an easy or cheap sport,” Todd said. “Most of these parents likely rodeoed as well, a high percentage. They’re dedicated to instilling that western lifestyle in their kids. And what better way to do that than to bring them around other kids with the same background?”.
The rodeo will continue most of the day today and is free to the public.