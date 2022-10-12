Playoff bound?
While most football teams are still fighting for playoff berths, the teams in Class 6A are a step ahead of the others because of the expanded playoff system that has six teams in each of the four eight-team 6A districts advancing to the playoffs.
That means that Lawton High at 2-1 in District 6A(II)-2 is on course to make the playoffs, however, if the Wolverines can win their final four district games they could still take the district title.
The toughest remaining games for the Wolverines are at home Friday against Deer Creek-Edmond and then at Choctaw on Oct. 21. The final two district games are Oct. 28 at Putnam City North and Nov. 3 against Capitol Hill at Cameron Stadium. PC North is 1-2 and 1-5 overall and Capitol Hill is 0-3 and 1-4 overall.
“I don’t know why the OSSAA expanded the playoffs in 6A but some of the coaches felt like it was done to get that extra week of playoff games,” Breeze said. “The Edmond and Putnam City systems wanted this to happen. I was told that since the other classes have that expanded week of playoff games then 6A should have the same number of weeks of playoffs. I imagine that getting an extra week of playoff games is a good thing for the financial picture.”
Entering this week, Choctaw leads the district at 3-0, while Deer Creek-Edmond, LHS and Ponca City at all 2-1. Putnam City, Northwest Classen, and Putnam City North are all 1-2 and Capitol Hill is 0-3.
Sizing up the field
Coach Breeze and his staff have been impressing the importance of this game to the Wolverines after they stumbled in the loss to Ponca City.
“Our guys know that offensively we need to be more consistent and not turn the ball over,” Breeze said. “This is the biggest game of the season for us since our goal is to win the district title and this is one of the teams we must beat to reach that goal. We have to come out Friday and be sound in all three phases. Deer Creek is well coached and their quarterback has a big frame and a strong arm. He’s just a sophomore so he’s only going to get better with experience.
“Our goal is to avoid turning the ball over and eliminating as many penalties as we can,” he said. “That is why we lost at Ponca City, we have a miserable first half and were down 24-0. We came back and had a chance to get some points on the board but you can’t have problems moving the football and then expect to clear those issues up and get back into the game.”
OSSAA conducting area meetings
Administrators and coaches from across Southwest Oklahoma will have a chance to hear the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association discus various new rules and offer their input to the OSSAA staff Thursday at Cache High School’s Auditorium.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and follow the agenda posted on the OSSAA Website.
Among the issues to be addressed are: 1. Rule 8 – Residence eligibility and proposed legislation; 2. Rule 4—Conduct Rule; 3. Wrestling—Rule 16-3-e; 4. Soccer—Rule 16-1-d; 5. Shot Clock; 6. NIL Guidelines; 7. Sportsmanship; 8. GoFan digital ticketing; 9. Summertime Dead Period; and 10. Other Items.
We’ve heard from many coaches and parents about the NIL rule and that should be a hot topic at Thursday’s session. The OSSAA does not specifically prohibit students from engaging in certain commercial activities as an individual. These activities, commonly referred to as name, image and likeness (NIL) will not put a student’s amateur status at ricks provided the student meets all the requirements for maintaining amateur status in compliance with Rule 5, and there is no violation of rules prohibiting influencing a student to attend or remain at a member school.
—Compiled by Joey Goodman