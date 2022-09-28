Quick glance back
Last week Lawton High seemed on its way to an easy victory over District 6A(II)-1 opponent Putnam City but things changed dramatically and forced the Wolverines to regroup and battle for the full 48 minutes.
“I thought our defense played well all night but we had those two turnovers that turned the game around,” Head Coach Ryan Breeze said. “We were driving to go up by three touchdowns but we ran an out route and they had a pick-six on it. Then on the next series were have a penalty and are forced to punt and the snap was bad and our punter tried to run with it and they took over inside our 15. They score and it’s 14-14 and a whole new game.
“That penalty came on a 3rd-and-1 when one of our guys just didn’t get set and we get a penalty. It was our mistakes that allowed them to hang around. We actually gave them 21 points because of our mistakes but we found a way to win.”
That winning edge of 33-24 was sealed when Frank Rowe made another big play.
“We ran a bubble screen and Frank caught it and just flat outran them to them for the touchdown,” Breeze said. “We played pretty well but the mistakes just hurt our consistency. (Tyrone) Amacker finished with 193 receiving and 63 rushing, so he had another great game but we have to avoid turnovers and mistakes if we’re going to have the type of season we want.”
Load the buses
This week the Wolverines have to make their longest bus ride in several years, heading all the way to Ponca City, which is nearly 200 miles from Lawton.
So, how did Ponca City end up in District 1, which has always been for the western half of the state.
“It’s one of those things, when we had our district meetings several schools had gotten together and come up with their idea of the best alignment in their minds,” Breeze said. “The situation was made tougher because Bixby went up to 6A(I) and Del City and Midwest City both went down to Class 5A. They wanted to move Stillwater to the east (District 2) to balance the power. The three Oklahoma City schools (Classen, Grant and Capitol Hill) were eventually split up and that’s how we ended up with this long road trip. I know the Ponca coach wasn’t happy about it either, he wanted to stay in the east.”
So, just how are the Wolverines going to handle the long trip?
“We are going to eat here at 12:30 p.m. and hit the buses around 1 p.m.,” Breeze said. “We are hoping to clear the Oklahoma City area before the busy Friday traffic hits. We plan on stopping in Guthrie and letting the guys get out and walk around and stretch out their muscles. I imagine the guys will sleep most of the way and that’s why you stop to break it up and make it a bit easier.
“Our goal is to arrive there around 4:30, tape and dress and then be ready for our normal pre-game at 5 with meetings and then on the field for warm-up.:
The Wolverines will be taking two buses, in part because of the problem finding drivers with CDLs.
“We’d like to take three buses so the guys could stretch out more but getting coaches with CDLs is harder and harder,” Breeze said.
—Compiled by Joey Goodman