Wednesday marked the third and final day for the second installment of Camp Kingdom Hoops, a basketball camp put on by Dayspring Community Church. And this year’s camp attracted a very special counselor.
While at Lawton Christian School in the early- to mid-2000s, Josh Young scored more than 3,000 career points. That earned him a scholarship to Drake University, where he led the Bulldogs in scoring his last three years. He has been playing professionally in Germany for the past 12 years. Over the years, Josh has returned to Oklahoma during the offseason, hosting his own camps in Lawton, wanting to give back to the community that built him. This year, a connection with Dayspring lead pastor Robert Smith, who played at Lawton Christian as well, brought a new opportunity. Word was passed along to Dayspring recreational director and camp organizer Daniel Wall, and things quickly fell into place.
“When they were putting this together, they reached out to me and I thought, ‘What a perfect opportunity to give back to my own community and pour into these kids’ lives,’” Young said.
While plenty of youth sports camps are offered throughout the summer months, Kingdom Hoops was not only faith-based, but affordable, with scholarship opportunities also offered to those less fortunate. And regardless of background, the message — and the game — remain the same.
“Sports connects us, it’s the thing that brings us together. So that’s the platform,” Young said. “And once we’re together, the things we discuss become equally important.”
Young joined Wall, Smith and a group of instructors consisting of other former local basketball players and local coaches to put on a camp for more than 115 kids ranging from elementary school ages up through high school. The camp not only focused on basketball fundamentals, but faith-based lessons.
“I like how they really focus on basketball, of course, but I like that they focus on Jesus, too,” camper and Eisenhower player Zayla Jessie said. “They make sure all the campers know Jesus loves you and if you need something, (the counselors) will help you.”
After three days of drills, prayer and fun, the kids were given shirts and awards on the final day. It put a cap on a camp that blew its maiden voyage out of the water, numbers-wise. And Wall believes it will only get better.
“As far as the best part, I definitely think it’s being able to use the vehicle of basketball, which is a game I dearly love, but be able to take that with the people I’ve built relationships with and who I dearly love, and be able to now spread the Good News of Jesus Christ with kiddos who are just bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, excited every day to come in,” Wall said. “Some of them have a lot, some of them don’t. But the common denominator is basketball. And to be able to spread God’s word through it is just amazing.”