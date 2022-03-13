It can sometimes seem like athletic success is purely the product of God-given talent and ability. However, the greats will tell you that games and championships are won not just by out-running or out-jumping your opponent, but by out-thinking them. And regardless of how gifted someone is, it’s unlikely they’ll reach their full potential without good coaching, good teaching and good development.
That’s where Burshaud “Shad” Williams comes in. A 2000 graduate of Lawton High School, Williams played in various leagues before coaching in Mexico, China and America and eventually becoming a part of the Spurs Sports Academy, the youth development team for the San Antonio Spurs.
And this weekend, Williams brought his youth development skills back to his hometown for a basketball clinic. On Saturday, at least 30 young hoopers of varying ages, both male and female, gathered at Shad’s old stomping ground of the LHS gym to learn fundamentals, while also learning moves that many college and NBA players implement game-in and game-out.
“The Internet has taken over a lot, there’s a lot of trainers on the Internet that are posting their workouts. But when kids see that type of stuff, they think they’re supposed to automatically jump into crossovers, in-and-outs, between-the-legs, but not understanding that at the pro level and the college level, you’re going to come into practice and you’re going to do left-hand dribble, you’re going to do right-hand dribble, you’re going to do 3-man weaves, you’re going to basic layups,” Williams said. “So my whole thing behind this was to bring it back to the basics, to let these kids know that no matter what level you go to, those basic skills are always going to follow you, you’re never going to not do it.”
Williams had done a similar clinic about 5 years ago, but on a recent trip to Oklahoma to visit family, he talked with some old basketball buddies he grew up with about the opportunities they had growing up in Lawton. While basketball is still a thriving sport in the area, with at least one high school program from Lawton having made the state tournament each of the past 11 years, the group lamented that there were certain opportunities they grew up with that perhaps weren’t available anymore. Williams decided he wanted to help change that.
“They just kind of told me there’s not a lot for the youth to do anymore, a lot’s not being offered. And I understand with funding, you’ve got COVID, but they just told me about some of the things that just weren’t happening anymore and they were things that I grew up with when I was here,” Williams said. “So I immediately felt like it was time for me to come back, share some of my knowledge with the kids here.”