Eisenhower is hiring a son of Lawton to be its new football coach.
Javon Harris, who was a standout defensive back at MacArthur before playing at Oklahoma, will be formally introduced Thursday as the new head football coach for the Eagles. The job opened when Eric Gibson left for Chickasha last month.
Most recently, Harris was the defensive coordinator and track coach at Carter-Riverside High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Prior to that, he had been at Kilgore High School in Texas, West Texas A&M, Troy University, Coffeyville Community College, Crandall High School and Frisco High School. The opportunity for him to finally come back to Lawton, not just to coach, but to give back to the community he grew up in, was too good to pass up.
“I had already been looking at head coaching jobs, throwing my name out there, Harris said. “Once I found out it was open, I just reached out. I knew coming back home would be big for me if I could happen.”
Harris says he believes in discipline and investing in the local youth. Having seen firsthand the good and bad byproducts that Lawton teens live with, Harris said he believes he can have a better understanding of where kids come from, but also where they can go.
“For me, it’s all about the kids, translating things to the kids, getting them to perform to the best of their abilities,” Harris said. “It’s obviously been a goal of mine to be a high school head coach, never knew where it would end up but I knew coming home would be big.”
The move may be tough for those on the East side of Lawton to swallow, as Harris was an All-State selection for the MacArthur Highlanders as a senior in the 2008 football season. But he actually has deeper roots with Ike than most realize.
“What’s crazy is I actually grew up on the west side, I went to Woodland Hills and Eisenhower Junior High before moving to the East side,” Harris said. “It’s going to be different. I graduated in black, green and gold and that will always be a part of my life. But I definitely am very familiar with the Eisenhower Eagles and thought I was going to be an Eagle, watching the D.J. Wolfes, the Larry Birdines, the Harrison Jeffers.”
Those names may seem like distant memories to some, as few Eisenhower football players have signed Division I letters of intent in recent years. But Harris knows what it used to be like, talent everywhere sporting the Columbia blue, cars lined up and down Gore Blvd. for rivalry games between Eisenhower and Lawton High or Eisenhower and MacArthur. He believes it can be that way again.
We’re going to get a different mindset, we want to get to a point where people excited about coming to games again,” Harris said. “I want Lawton, Oklahoma, to become a Mecca for football, where (college) coaches come to pick up players again.”