OKLAHOMA CITY — MacArthur High School hosted a 12-team tennis tournament at the 24-court Oklahoma City Tennis Center on Tuesday. The Mac girls took 3rd place as a team while the boys finished 4th.
Jaylyn Heckert and Kinsea McAllister took 3rd place honors in the girls 1 and 2 singles events. Abbby Albert and Kaylynn bounded back from a quarter final loss in a 3rd set tie breaker to win the remaining two matches and take 5th place in one girls doubles. Eliana Bell and Alexis DeLuna took 4th in girls two doubles.
As hosts, the Highlanders were able to place some extra players, with freshmen Annie Kinere and Yanez Moore placing 6th in two doubles while Kylie Thornton finishing 6th in one singles.
On the boys side, Christian Shoemate cruised in his opening match of one singles, then upset seeded Bradley Carr from Piedmont in the second round. He then dropped a match to the number one seed Braden Young from Stillwater before losing a three-set match to Noel Gutierrez of Southeast in the 3rd-place tilt.
Kolby Kemna won 5th place in boys two singles after a second-round setback. Daniel Saliba and Austin Urbanski were 6th in two doubles. Nathan Thornton went 1-2 vs quality number one doubles teams.
The Highlander tennis team travels to Elk City on Tuesday to compete in a 10-team event.