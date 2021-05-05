MacArthur’s soccer teams began their quest for state championships on Tuesday.
And while the boys had to travel to Oklahoma City for a match-up with District 1 champion Southeast, the Mac girls had the luxury of playing Guymon at the friendly confines of Cameron Stadium. The Highlanders took full advantage, cruising to a 4-0 victory over the Tigers to advance to the state quarterfinals.
The boys game was less favorable for the Lawton side, a 5-0 loss to the Spartans.
The Mac girls got on the board first after about 10 minutes, when a deflected ball fell to Nadia Smith, who put it in the net for the game’s first goal. Despite several scoring chances for MacArthur, the score remained 1-0 for nearly the entire first half. But as the Highlanders controlled possession and continued to win nearly every ball in the air, momentum began to build. The catalyst was senior Natalie Smith. She controlled play in the midfield, then had half a chance at goal with three minutes left in the first half. She fired the ball at the net and past the keeper for a breathtaking goal.
But the fireworks weren’t over as the fellow senior Alexis Ross converted on a similar goal just before the first-half whistle blew.
The Highlanders tacked on another goal in the second half, finishing the game with a dominant victory.
MacArthur now faces Bishop McGuinness on Friday.