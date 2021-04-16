Rain earlier in the day couldn’t keep MacArthur and Santa Fe South off the pitch Thursday night, buoyed by the artificial FieldTurf at Cameron Stadium.
The Lady Highlanders picked up a 2-0 win over the Saints, while the Mac boys had trouble stopping Santa Fe South’s barrage on goal, resulting in a 6-0 loss for the Highlanders.
The first goal of the boys game came via a rarely called rule. With about 16 minutes left in the first half, a Mac player was ruled to have passed back to goalkeeper Emile Tezzo, who picked the ball up with his hands, which is illegal to do unless the last person to touch the ball was from the opposing team. The Saints were awarded a free kick, which was converted by Diego Morales.
The second goal of the game was scored about 5-and-a-half minutes later, when Enrique Guzman put one in the back of the net. The score held until halftime. In the second half, the floodgates opened, with South putting four more in the net.
Both MacArthur teams are scheduled to play again next Friday at Ardmore.