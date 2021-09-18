ENID — MacArthur put together a clutch 57-yard touchdown drive on just three plays in the final three minutes of the game to stagger Class 6A foe Enid in a dandy 28-21 battle Friday at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
The Highlanders had just watched the hosts strike on a 1-play TD drive at the 3:56 mark to tie the game. But Brett Manning’s Highlanders had the power to close out the tough road win. A big pass from Gage Graham to Carlton Clark got the Highlanders to the Enid 12 and then Isaiah Gray bulled his way through a host of big, strong Enid linemen to score from 12 yards out with 2:37 remaining.
But the issue wasn’t decided until the final seconds after Enid used a halfback pass to earn a first down at the Mac 26 with less than 1:30 left. One rushing play netted little and on second down Montez Edwards read his assignment to perfection, stepping in front of an Enid receiver at the back of the end zone to grab the interception that salted away a 3-0 Mac start.
“The thing I loved seeing was that every time they would score, our guys would come right back and take it in,” Manning said. “We told the kids this was going to be a tough game. They are big 6A school with a lot of players and they’re off to a 2-0 start. We knew they would be physical but I liked how our line played on both sides of the ball.”
The Mac defense did give up 21 points and allowed junior Enid back Luke Rauh 167 yards on 27 carries, but the Highlanders made some big plays at key times.
“I felt pretty good about our defensive effort with the exception of a couple of bad situations we ended up in,” he said. “But we made some big plays to stop them on some big drives.”
One big hit came from Mac’s Jaidyn McBroom who came up to stop an Enid pass receiver on a big 3rd-and-5 from the Mac 15 and the Plainsmen then missed on a fourth-down pass play, giving Mac the ball to preserve Mac’s early 14-0 lead.
The Highlanders were sharp offensively early, going 53 yards on eight plays to score after Enid opened the game with an onsides kick that Mac alertly fielded. The payoff came when Graham hit Vaughn Poppe on a 4-yard jump pass. Matt Aguilar hit the PAT for a 7-0 Mac lead with 8:30 left in the first.
An interception gave the Highlanders their second chance to score just minutes later and Gray bolted 53 yards to score on an option run as he out-ran three Enid defenders down the sideline. Aguilar was true and it was 14-0 with 4:10 left in the first.
But the Plainsmen scored late in the first half after the first halfback pass of the night caught the Highlanders out of position, leaving it 14-7 at the half.
Mac struggled on its first offensive series of the second half and Enid wasted little time tying the game on a 77-yard drive sparked by Rauh who got the final 11 yards on his own.
Mac drove to the Enid 18 but was unable to convert on a 4th-and-1 but the Mac defense shut Enid down in a hurry and forced a short punt that gave Mac the ball at the Enid 39.
Graham led the Highlanders downfield to score, Gray getting the TD from one yard out and Aguilar hitting the 21st point on the PAT. That drive was aided by a pair of roughing-the-passer penalties by Enid, but a Graham pass to Gray set up the score on a 15-yard completion that was capped by the second key penalty.
That lead lasted just seconds as Enid caught Mac’s secondary looking for the big back Rauh and Hayden Johnson fired a 50-yard scoring strike to Brock Slater to knot the score at 21-all with 3:56 left in the game.
But that’s when Mac’s offense and defense responded to pull this one out of the fire.
“This is a big win for us,” Manning said. “To come off two big city rivalry games, then jump on the bus and drive three hours to play, it takes a good team to find a way to win and that’s what really made me proud tonight, how we kept coming back.”
Mac (3-0) will open its district schedule Friday by hosting old rival Duncan at 7 p.m. at Cameron Stadium.