A rain-out is a regular occurrence of baseball, whether players, coaches and fans like it or not.
But when rain-outs wipe out district games that decide playoff teams, schools are forced to figure out how to handle the make-up games: do coaches opt to reschedule or do they choose to make Day 2 of the typical 2-game home-and-away district set a double-header?
Local baseball teams were split on those philosophies Tuesday, as crucial district contests were wiped out by rain on Sunday and Monday. Eisenhower and Duncan played two games on Tuesday, both at Duncan, to make up for Monday’s rain-out. Lawton High also played a double-header, hosting two against Norman, dropping the first game 17-0 and the second one 13-1. Meanwhile, MacArthur played Ardmore in a single game in Lawton, which the Highlanders won, 13-5. The teams will play again Wednesday in Ardmore.
The Highlanders got out to a 1-0 lead after an inning before the Tigers, winless in the district and owners of just four wins on the year, put a scare into the hosts. Mac pitcher Karson Christian walked the bases loaded and then walked a runner home. He then allowed an infield single to Isaiah Hernandez, which scored two runners, putting Ardmore up 3-1. Christian then walked another batter before being pulled for Tyler Seymour, who got the Highlanders out of the inning.
MacArthur struck back in the bottom of the 2nd, with Evan Wiley reaching on an error and Stephen Brown reaching on an infield single. After Brown advanced on a steal, Caden Burk drove home both runs to tie the score.
The teams would trade runs in the 3rd, and Mac tagged on another in the 4th before the floodgates opened in the 5th inning. Julian Love and Aiden Veld started the inning with back-to-back hits before a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases. Wiley grounded out, but it scored a run. And after Brown struck out, Burk singled home another run, as did Boux DeLong. Carlton Clark and Kage Zeller continued the hit parade as the Highlanders racked up 7 runs in the inning en route to a 13-5 win.
Duncan jumped out to a 9-0 lead after just two innings in Game 1 against Eisenhower. But, trailing 11-2 after 3, the Eagles rallied for 8 runs in the 4th, fueled by doubles by Charlie Trachte and Justin Strickland. Not to be outdone, the Demons, led by Kenny Garland’s four hits, scored nine unanswered runs after that, finishing off a 20-10 win in 10 innings.
Duncan led the second game 17-5 in the bottom of the final inning at press time.
Duncan remained unbeaten in District 5A-2, along with Elgin, who swept Santa Fe South in a Tuesday double-header. Duncan, MacArthur and Elgin will all be part of the field at the annual Southern Oklahoma Invitational, which begins Thursday in Duncan and Marlow.