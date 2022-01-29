Both MacArthur basketball teams found themselves trailing after a quarter of play with visiting Ardmore on Friday night.
In each instance, the Highlanders pulled away for a win, though it was slightly more arduous of a task for the Mac boys team.
Led by Arzhonte Dallas, who played through a knee injury, the Highlanders held off the Tigers 69-63 in a game critical to playoff seeding. In the night’s earlier contest, the Highlanders overcame a sloppy first quarter to outscore the Tigers 21-3 in the next quarter before running away with a 64-28 win.
Both MacArthur teams return to the hardwood this upcoming week with two contests against crosstown rival Eisenhower. Mac visits Ike on Tuesday in a makeup game from when Lawton Public Schools canceled activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak earlier in the month. MacArthur will host Eisenhower on Friday.
Dallas, Padilla help Mac boys hold off Ardmore
For the first time, when the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) released its East/West split for Classes 6A and 5A, the ensuing OSSAA rankings were also divided into East and West. And when the boys rankings revealed Ardmore at No. 5 in the West and MacArthur at 6, it added more fuel to an already anticipated matchup of two teams who made deep state tournament runs in 2021.
Ardmore took a 16-10 lead on MacArthur in the first quarter, before back-to-back 3-pointers by J.C. Coleman and Montez Edwards tied things back up. A baseline jumper by Jordyn Brown allowed Ardmore to retake the lead at 18-16, a lead the Tigers would hold after one quarter. It was also the last time MacArthur would trail.
MacArthur outscored Ardmore 23-12 in the 2nd quarter en route to a nine-point halftime lead. The lead swelled to 14 at one point in the 3rd quarter. But the Tigers, despite a 9-8 record, were a state semifinalist the year prior for a reason. Deep 3-pointers from Jordyn Brown and Dion Brown cut the Mac lead to 57-52 with just four minutes left to play. The score stood at 60-54 with 3:23 left. MacArthur responded with a critical sequence from two of its prime performers.
Madden Padilla went one-on-one with Dion Brown, pulled up in the lane and made a floater. Two possessions later, Padilla received the inbounds pass, took the ball the length of the floor and drove directly at the basket for a floater. On a team that starts four seniors, it was the sophomore who took control and made plays when his team needed him, something not lost on his head coach.
“Early in the year, he was in a spot a couple of times and struggled in that spot, you know, would turn it over or force a bad shot,” MacArthur head coach Marco Gagliardi said. “You see the maturity, you see it in a big game. I have all the trust in the world in Madden. He’s a good basketball player, he works really hard at it and he made some big plays for his team.”
Sandwiched in between Padilla’s baskets was perhaps the play of the night, for several reasons. Padilla began to drive, dished to Dallas, who, while getting fouled, double-clutched and threw the ball up off the glass and in for a basket, plus the foul.
As impressive as the play was, and as impressive as Dallas’ 22-point performance was, both were made more remarkable by the fact it wasn’t even guaranteed he would play until a few hours before tip-off. A knee injury kept the senior out of Tuesday’s win at Altus and he hadn’t practiced in five days. But like he has plenty of times in his career, the player they call “Man Man” rose to the occasion.
“For him to play like that, I honestly don’t expect anything less,” Gagliardi said. “He came in as a freshman and was fearless, was the Alpha dog, was the ‘Give me the ball, let me go make a play for my team’-type guy. I don’t expect anything less from him.”
Mac girls break out of slump to rout Tigers
The first quarter didn’t look promising for the MacArthur girls, with turnovers being more frequent than baskets. But it didn’t take long for the Highlanders to turn things around. Kelvianna Sanders scored 9 of her 13 points in the 2nd quarter, sinking two 3-pointers. Azariah Jackson, held scoreless in the 1st quarter, had six in the 2nd frame and wound up leading scorer for the night with 16 points. Tajanah Mardenborough finished with 12 points.